Wrecks continue at dangerous intersection; flashing light suggested

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A dangerous intersection located in the Four Way Inn community was the scene of yet another accident.

A truck crashed into the guard railing at the intersection of Highway 80/Pleasant Shade Highway and Highway 85/Defeated Creek Highway in the Four Way Inn community, Friday (August 25) shortly before 6:30 p.m., taking out a section of guard railing which had only recently been replaced from a previous wreck.

No one was injured in the single vehicle wreck.

A significant section of guard railing was demolished, as has been the case numerous times in the past.

The intersection is basically the location of an accident waiting to happen over and over again.

It was only in April of this year when the last accident occurred at the intersection. No one was injured in that single vehicle accident.

Generally, large sections of costly guard railing are demolished when the wrecks occur.

Sometimes it can be weeks before the guard railing is replaced.

