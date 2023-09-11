Obit – Mr. Jimmy Dickens

Mr. Jimmy Wayne Dickens age 66 of Mt Juliet, TN passed away Sunday September 3,2023.

Mr. Dickens was born September 29, 1956 in Carthage, TN a son of the late Willie Glenn Dickens and Wynema Shoemake Dickens. He worked for Jones Brothers for many years as a welder.

Mr. Dickens is survived by the love of his life: Helen Bush of Mt. Juliet, TN; two brothers: Larry (Melinda) Dickens of Mt. Juliet, TN and Sammy Dickens of Lebanon, TN and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Dickens were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday September 10, 2023 at 2PM with Elder James Thomas Gibbs officiating. Interment followed in the Smith County Memorial Gardens in Carthage, TN.

BASS of CARTHAGE