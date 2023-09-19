BIG BLUE SHOWS FIGHT; DeKalb 21-0 1st half blitz too much for resilient Tigers

By Shea Haile

SMITHVILLE — The Gordonsville High Tigers football team made the trip to Smithville last Friday night looking to play the role of Homecoming spoiler for the hosting DeKalb County High Tigers — the first meeting between the programs since 1992.

Dominant performances from the Black-and-Gold Tigers offensive and defensive lines proved to be too much for Big Blue as DeKalb Co. claimed a 21-7 victory.

“DeKalb is a really good football team,” said Gordonsville High head football coach Stephen Jackson. “They are a really physical football team. Their tailback is also their “mike” linebacker (White) and he did a great job of getting really physical runs. The quarterback ran really physical as well. It took us a little bit to get used to that. I thought we made a few adjustments at halftime and our kids came out and played really hard.”

The hosting Tigers pounced out to 21-0 lead in the first half — feeding off an electric home crowd and homecoming environment.

DeKalb Co. had 179 total yards of offense in the opening half including 142 on the ground.

Gordonsville began the second half with fireworks of their own as junior Dalton Hancock weaved his way through the hosts’ coverage for a 76 yard kickoff return touchdown.

The Big Blue defense would hold DeKalb Co. scoreless on their four second half possessions but were unable to get into an offensive rhythm.

“We had a big kickoff return from Dalton Hancock that sparked us,” said Jackson. “Defensively, our kids began making plays. Offensively, we would make plays and then we would shoot ourselves in the foot — missing a pass or missing a block here and there. Our kids never gave up and that is how they have been this year. They do a great job of playing the whole game and playing as hard as they can. They never quit.”

