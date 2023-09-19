Bond, court date set for shooting spree suspect

By Eddie West

Bond has been set at $560,000 for a man who faces a “commission of act of terrorism” and ten other charges in connection with a shooting which took place at a Gordonsville convenience market.

Allen Jeffery Martinez, 33, Howe, Texas, was taken into custody by Gordonsville Police Department Lt. Scott Hale and sheriff’s department Sgt. Jimmy Lankford shortly after firing multiple shots from a handgun into a glass door and into an unoccupied vehicle parked at the Exxon Convenience Market located on Gordonsville Highway (Highway 53) on September 5.

Martinez was originally being held in the county jail without bond but appeared in general sessions court last week when bond was set.

Martinez is next scheduled to be in court next month.

