REGION SUCCESS; Owls cap Homecoming with victory over 3-2A foe Trousdale

By Terry Collins

Courier Sports

CARTHAGE — The Smith Co. High Owls football team opened Region 3-2A play by hosting long-time rival Trousdale Co. last Friday night in Homecoming.

The Owls improved to 4-1 overall with a 27-7 victory over the Yellow Jackets in their second home game of the season.

The Owls’ offense sputtered once again as they totaled 226 yards on 46 snaps while Trousdale Co., who led in total yardage until the Owls final drive, had 222 yards.

Jaeden Evans led the Owls with 82 yards on 14 carries and scored on the game’s final play.

Freshman quarterback Riley Martin was 10-of-17 passing for 83 yards as Peyton Hix had two of the grabs for 30 yards.

Senior quarterback Cole Gregory accounted for 219 of the Yellow Jackets’ 222 yards as he had 85 yards rushing and 134 yards passing.

Gregory’s favorite target was Kobyn Calhoun who had nine catches for 100 yards.

Smith Co. came up with four turnovers in the game with one on a special teams fumble along with two interceptions and another fumble recovery.

“I’m proud of our guys and coaching staff for getting a big region win,” stated Owls head coach Matt Dyer. “It was another four quarter battle and our guys went the distance. Trousdale is a good football team with some really good players in Gregory, Calhoun and Atwood and a couple more. Coach Satterfield and Coach Gregory and their staff did a great job of preparing their team. We did not play your best ball, but it was enough to win and go 1-0 for the week.”

COURIER SPORTS