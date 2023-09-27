GHS POUNCES BACK; Tigers post 23 unanswered points, tame ‘Cats

By Shea Haile

Courier Sports

MONTEREY — It was a clash of two former Class 1A and region rivals when the Gordonsville High Tigers football team traveled to Monterey last Friday night in a non-region test.

The Tigers took the first meeting with the Wildcats since 2020 with a 23-7 victory.

The hosting Wildcats tallied the game’s first score with a five yard scoop-and-score touchdown in the first frame.

Big Blue responded with 23 unanswered points including a 73 yard bomb from quarterback J Foster to junior speedster Dalton Hancock. The big play gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead with 20 seconds remaining in the first half — a lead the visiting Big Blue would not relinquish.

“I thought it was a great team win and a great team effort,” said Gordonsville head football coach Steohen Jackson. “We did a good job of running the football. We put together some good drives. The safeties started creeping down and we were able to throw it over the top to Dalton for a big touchdown right before the half.”

Jackson continued, “The defense did a great job all night long. We went back to work this week and got better on defense from the DeKalb game where they ran the football on us. I thought our guys played a great game and I am looking forward to being back home next week.”

Gordonsville concluded a four game road stretch with the win evening their overall record at 3-3. The Tigers captured three wins during the four game road stretch – toppling the Wildcats, Trousdale County and Jo Byrns.

“I thought we learned a lot from these road games,” said Jackson. “Each week we have gotten better. We have ran up against four really good football teams that have been able to run the football and a couple of them have been able to throw the football too. We have faced some really good defenses too so to be able to go on the road and go 3-1 — I think that is a huge accomplishment for our kids. It just shows their resiliency and mindset of wanting to get a win.”

