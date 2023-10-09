Obit – Mary Etta Turner Nixon

Mary Etta Turner Nixon (June 19, 1932 – October 2, 2023)

Mary Etta grew up on what we call Agee Branch to Walter Lee and Bertie Atwood Turner. She had three brothers, Ray (LaVergne), W.L. (Sarah), and James (Sue) Turner, and one sister Carolyn Turner Stewart (Joe). Of course, there were multiple nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles, and cousins. As a matter of fact, the Turner family had a yearly gathering in Shop Springs at the “old home place.” That’s what the Turner family calls it.

Closer to home, Mary Etta married Clarence Nixon June 30, 1950. Then came five children — Susan, Victor (Lisa), Candice (Mark), Tim, and Pennye. There are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and even one great-great grandchild.

Mary Etta and Clarence, and Ray and Ocia Paschall owned and operated Nixon and Paschall General Merchandise for 50ish years in the heart of Hickman, Tennessee. Mary Etta became the rock of the store for many years when Clarence took on a mail carrier position and Ray took on a bank manager position.

Mary Etta thrived in her interactions with family, friends, and community. She loved deeply in many ways — club activities, seeking the history of the Hickman and surrounding communities, refinishing furniture, flower and vegetable gardening, birds, visiting old buildings — and not sure if this was a deep love but she sure could stare down a mole hill, ready with the hoe if that critter showed himself.

Mary Etta’s deep love showed toward none more than her church, which was always Hickman Baptist Church, and it’s mission for the community and beyond. Mary Etta served well her God with love that she showered in all she managed and accomplished, whether in seriousness or in fun.

Mary Etta lived fully for 91 years!

The family would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank the staff and nurses and doctor of Riverview Hospital and The Pavilion of Carthage, Tennessee, and staff of Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville, Tennessee. The care and compassion experienced by Mary Etta and her children cannot be equaled. We thank you.

And to the residents of The Pavilion of Carthage, your love and friendship meant a happier life for Mary Etta for several months. Thank you each and every one!

One other important group that we must recognize and thank are neighbors on Cloverdale and the entire Hickman community. No words are enough. We have been and continue to be blessed!

Funeral Services for Mrs. Nixon were conducted at the Hickman Baptist Church on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 10AM. Interment followed in the Baird Memorial Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to Hickman Baptist Church or to The Etta Project, ettaprojects.org, 909 North J Street, Tacoma, Washington 98403.

