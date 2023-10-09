Obit – Paige Isabella Nokes

Paige Isabella Nokes, age 21 of Buffalo Valley, TN, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023.

Paige was born March 22, 2002 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of Brock Gabriel Nokes and Jennifer Lynn Elrod Nokes. She was preceded in death by Grandmother; Pauline Elrod. Grandfather; Glen Nokes. Great-grandmother; Ofallon Bryant.

Paige is survived by her parents; Brock and Jennifer Nokes of Buffalo Valley, TN. Sisters; Alivia (Trey) Jared of Smithville, TN, and Alexis (Tom) Baltes of Ft. Campbell, KY. Furbaby Brother; Aleister Nokes. Niece; Ryley Baltes. Nephews; Nickolas Baltes. Furbaby; Stewie Nokes. Grandparents; James and Linda Crook of Smithville, TN and David and Dorothy Elrod of Buffalo Valley, TN. Aunt; Eden Nokes of Smithville, TN. Uncles; Toby Nokes of Smithville, TN, and Greg Elrod of Buffalo Valley, TN. Honorary Aunt; Melissa Brewer of Lebanon, TN. Several great aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Funeral Services for Paige Nokes were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1PM with Bro. B.J. Tomlinson and Bro. Joseph Huff officiating.

