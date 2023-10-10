‘DOG CATCHERS; GHS locks up 4-1A title game appearance with RBS rout

By Shea Haile

RED BOILING SPRINGS — A 42-7 first half explosion, including a 21-0 surge in the first frame, powered the Gordonsville High Tigers football team to a dominant 49-19 victory over Region 4-1A foe Red Boiling Springs Bulldogs.

Gordonsville racked up 402 yards of offense including 200 rushing yards on 23 attempts — equaling 8.6 yards per rush.

In the first half, the Tigers out-gained the Bulldogs 281 to 124 as the visitors pounced out to a 42-7 lead.

“We have talked to our kids about coming out fast and getting points early,” said Gordonsville head football coach Stephen Jackson. “We went six games without scoring in the first quarter. We have been able to do that the last two weeks and I am very pleased with that.”

Jackson continued, “Defensively, we kept playing hard and the kids are getting better — they are tackling better. They are learning our defense better.”

Big Blue picked up their third straight victory and improved to 5-3 overall. The unit also guaranteed themselves at least one home game in the Class 1A playoffs.

“It is huge,” said Jackson. “You always want to play your playoff games at home. Taking that road trip toward Chattanooga, for South Pitt, Lookout Valley or Whitwell — it gets you off rhythm. If we can be at home – they have to travel up. It would be huge to come in and hopefully win the region and get two playoff games at home. We are very thankful to get one and hopefully we can keep working and get two.”

