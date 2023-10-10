REGION GROOVE; Owls remain perfect in 3-2A play, thrash Jackson Co.

By Terry Collins

GAINESBORO — The Smith Co. High Owls football team got back on the winning track with a 40-0 road victory at Jackson Co. last Friday night.

The Owls rolled up 331 offensive yards in the first half in scoring all their points to improve to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Region 3-2A.

Jackson Co. dropped to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in region play.

The Owls defense was air tight as they gave up only 19 total yards on 35 Blue Devil offensive snaps and allowed only one first down.

The host’s rushing attack was held to negative one yard on 18 attempts.

Smith Co.’s defense created four turnovers with Riley Lollar, Cole Hackett and Ben Howell pouncing on fumble recoveries while Howell also had a pass interception.

Smith Co. tallied four touchdowns in the opening quarter and two in the second stanza to cruise to the victory.

The Black-and-Gold had seven different ball carriers as Peyton Hix led the way with five first half rushes for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman quarterback Riley Martin was 7-of-12 passing for 117 yards and a score in one half of work.

Kylan Johnson led the receiving corps with two grabs for 55 yards while Wyatt Claywell had two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m proud of our guys and coaching staff for another big region win,” stated Owls head coach Matt Dyer. “Every region game is important regardless of opponent and records. Going into the week we constantly reminded our guys anything can happen during a region game and Jackson Co. was going to fight tooth and nail for a playoff spot and give everything they had. And we had everything to lose including our number one seed spot if we didn’t execute at a high level. Our guys did everything we asked them to and more. We executed our game plan, were very balanced and efficient on offense, ran the ball well and defensively we played lights out.”

