Shooting spree case on to county’s grand jury

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The case against a man, who faces an act of terrorism charge, as well as ten other criminal offenses, following a shooting spree in Gordonsville has been bound over to the grand jury.

Allen Jeffrey Martinez, 33, Howe, Texas, is accused of firing multiple shots from a handgun while at the Exxon Convenience Market, located on Gordonsville Highway.

Martinez was taken into custody without incident by Gordonsville Police Department Lt. Scott Hale and sheriff’s department Sgt. Jimmy Lankford shortly after firing shots into a glass door and a vehicle parked at the convenience market located on Gordonsville Highway (Highway 53) on September 5.

In addition to the act of terrorism charge, Martinez was also charged by Gordonsville police with three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravate assault, possession of firearm while under the influence, possession of a weapon by felon, possession of schedule II drug and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martinez appeared in general sessions court Thursday for a hearing before Judge Branden Bellar, who bound the case over to the grand jury.

Martinez is being held in the county jail under $560,000 bond. Of the total bond, $80,000 is for the act of terrorism charge. When first arrested Martinez was held without bond.

The case is likely to be presented to the grand jury when it next meets which is in December.

The day of the incident, immediately after being detained by the two officers, an ambulance was called to the scene, as the suspect was said to have overdosed.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER