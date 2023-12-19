Lottery winner, ticket sold in Carthage

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

One person will have a little more cash to spend this Christmas as one winning Tennessee Education Lottery ticket was sold in Carthage over the weekend.

The lottery is reporting one player won $150,000 after purchasing a ticket at the Murphy USA (111 Myer Street/at Walmart) in Carthage.

The winner had not come forward to claim their cash prize as of Monday morning.

Sunday, Tennessee Lottery officials announced, “Last night’s (December 16) Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners of a variety of prize levels, including three who won especially big. This includes two players who won $150,000 each in Carthage and Hermitage and another who won $40,000 in Collierville”.

“The $150,000 Powerball winners each matched four numbers plus the Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the lucky players added the Power Play for an extra dollar, the prize was tripled because Saturday night’s multiplier was three,” according to lottery officials.

