One person discovered shot

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The sheriffs department is investigating an incident where a man sustained a gunshot.

The incident occurred in the southern section of the county on Tuesday night of last week.

The shooting incident happened at a residence located on Sykes Road in the Sykes community around 8:45 p.m. (Tuesday, December 12), Sheriff Steve Hopper said

The man who was injured was identified as Greg Franklin, who was airlifted from Gordonsville to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the sheriff said.

The shooting occurred at a residence on Sykes Road and Franklin had driven to the square in Hickman where he summoned help, the sheriff said.

Franklin was wounded in the leg.

