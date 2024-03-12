GAVE THEIR ALL; Lady Owls late push not enough in quarterfinal loss to Class 2A power Gatlinburg-Pittman

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Gatlinburg-Pittman 54, Lady Owls 46

By Terry Collins

Courier Sports

MURFREESBORO — The Smith County High Lady Owls basketball team made the school’s second state tournament appearance last Thursday afternoon at the Murphy Center 0n the campus of MTSU.

The Lady Owls faced off against Class 2A’s third-ranked squad in Gatlinburg-Pittman who came into the game with a 34-3 record. The Lady Highlanders were making their third straight appearance and sixth state tourney appearance since 2017.

The Lady Owls program made their first state tournament appearance since 1973.

Smith Co. fell behind and could never catch Gatlinburg-Pittman and suffered a season ending 54-46 loss.

Four seniors saw their magical season end with a 22-12 mark as Airyn Enoch, Julia Dickerson, Merissa Spivey and Sarah Wilmore ended their high school careers.

Coach Matt Ferrell is in his second season as he led Smith Co. to the Sub-State a year ago before guiding the Lady Owls to the Class 2A quarterfinals this season

“We did what this group of kids has done all year long,” said Ferrell. “They have competed against the odds and when people counted them out — they gave their best effort. It is disappointing to lose but it is not disappointing to see these kids get the opportunity to play on this stage.”

