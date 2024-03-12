Local Election roundup

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

While there were several local offices up for election in last Tuesday’s Republican Primary Election, few were contested.

The only mystery going into the election was the three of four school board seats which were challenged in the Republican Primary Election.

In District 2 Tanglewood incumbent board member David Apple received 116 votes. Challenger Scotty Enoch received 257 votes.

Enoch, the Republican Party’s candidate of choice, will move on to the August County General Election to face two Independent candidates, Sarah Hawthorne and Rachel Kemp.

Meanwhile, Apple will remain seated on the school board until after the August election.

In District 5 Gordonsville incumbent board member Tommy Manning won the Republican Party’s nomination with 166 votes. Challenger Chris Ray received 158 votes. No candidate qualified to run as an Independent for school board in this district in the August County General Election for this seat.

In District 7 South Carthage incumbent board member Randy Glover received 154 votes but was defeated for the Republican Party nomination by challenger by David (Doc) McDonald who received 221 votes. No candidate qualified to run as an Independent in this school board district in the August County General Election for this race. Glover will remain on the school board until after the August election.

In District 1 Defeated, Jay Hesson was the lone candidate for the Republican Party nomination and received 292 votes. No candidate qualified to run as an Independent in this school board district in the August County General Election for this seat.

Also two full-time offices were up for election Tuesday with both uncontested.

Assessor of Property Terry Collins received 2,151 votes, receiving the Republican Party nomination in the August County General Election. There were no qualifiers to run as an Independent candidate in the August County General Election for the seat.

Road Superintendent Mickey Barrett received 2,106 votes, garnering the Republican Party nomination for the August County General Election. There were no qualifiers to run as an Independent candidate in the August General Election.

Also in Tuesday’s election there were four unexpired terms on the county commission up for election.

In District 1 Defeated, Lydia Kate Gregory received 261 votes, receiving the Republican Party nomination. No Independent candidate qualified for the August County General Election.

In District 3 New Middleton there were two unexpired terms up for elections and only two candidates running.

Lynn Roden Brown received 156 votes, receiving the Republican Party nomination.

Ron Paschal received 221 votes, receiving the Republican Party nomination.

No one qualified to run as an Independent candidate in the August County General Election for any of these offices.

In District 6 Carthage no candidate qualified to run in the Republican Primary Election or as an Independent in the August County General Election.

