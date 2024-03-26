Band director looking to increase members, as well as add units

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

When Smith County High School’s band makes it’s 2024 marching debut later this year, plans are for a new look.

Director Les McDonald and students have already spent months of planning and preparation for the upcoming season.

In order to achieve his vision for the band, the director continues to actively recruit not only additional musicians for the band but others who have talent yet to be discovered.

Plans are to unveil the band’s first ever dance team, during the upcoming marching season.

The 36 year old director hopes to have at least a 10 member unit.

In addition, look for the return of majorettes to the band which have been missing in recent years.

The dancers and majorettes will be in addition to band’s already established flag corps.

In an effort to achieve the director’s goal, the high school’s band program is actively recruiting new members, open to all students in the fifth and eighth grades.

While there is a music program at Smith County Middle School, there is not one at rural elementary schools, such as Union Heights, Forks River and Defeated.

