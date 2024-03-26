County audit scrutinized

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The County Finance Committee is calling attention to the latest Tennessee Comptroller’s audit of county offices.

The county has four audit findings or deficiencies listed on most recent state audit report released on Tuesday (March 19).

One of the findings pertained to the office of Director of Accounts and Budgets and three of the findings are related to the office of Director of Schools.

The 216 page report lists audit findings in brief as well as additional detail.

Findings are listed in brief in this story and in more detail in a related story which also appears in this edition of the Courier.

Findings by comptroller’s office:

In brief, the audit findings include:

Office of Director of Accounts and Budgets:

•The Solid Waste Disposal Fund had a deficit in unrestricted net position.

Office of Director of Schools:

• Deficiencies were noted in amounts reported as compensation for the director of schools to the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System.

•The school department was assessed a penalty of $59,509 by the Internal Revenue Service for noncompliance with the Affordable Care Act.

•Material audit adjustments were required for proper financial statement presentation.

County offices are audited by the state each year.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER