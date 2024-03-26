Partial solar eclipse will ‘awe’ most

By Eddie West

If Smith County residents want to relive their “Great America Eclipse” experience of 2017, they will have to travel west to do so.

Lake County will be the only county in Tennessee in the path of totality and that will only be for a brief one minute and 34 seconds.

On April 8, the path of totality passes through the extreme northwest portion of the county, well north of Reelfoot Lake State Park.

Residents and visitors in the state’s other 94 counties, including Smith County, will only witness a partial solar eclipse.

Many residents described witnessing the August 21, 2017 total eclipse as an outer body experience.

On an otherwise bright, sun shiny, summer day in August of 2017, skies turned gray, then “pitch” black, revealing the stars.

Street, night-time security lights lit up and most activity came to a halt creating a sense of calm.

Everyone was looking skyward.

This year the path of totality will pass predominately through Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and (small part of) Michigan.

Since the path of totality passes only through the far northwestern corner of Lake County, the northwestern most county in the state, Tennessee is not included on the list.

