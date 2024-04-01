Obit – Miss Alpha Smith

Miss Alpha Smith of South Carthage and a longtime Nashville resident died peacefully at 2:28 a.m. Monday morning March 25, 2024 at the age of 74 at the Pavilion in South Carthage where she had made her home to be near her brother since March 21, 2022. She was under the care of Gentiva Hospice of Livingston.

Miss Smith was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest beside her mother in section three at the Ridgewood Cemetery also in Carthage. A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at the The Pavilion Senior Living in South Carthage on April 7th from 2:30-3:30 PM.

Miss Smith was born Alpha Pearl Smith in Tompkinsville in Monroe County, Kentucky on August 30, 1949 and was one of two children, a daughter and a son, of the late P. T. Smith and Gertrude Corkin Smith Savage who died at the age of 87 on May 8, 2007.

She attended Smith County High School and where she was a member of the graduating class of 1967. There she majored in home economics and was a member of the home economics class all four years of high school. It was stated of her in the ‘67 annual; “Strength and honor are her clothing”.

She was director of catering at the former Baptist Hospital in Nashville, now Ascension Saint Thomas Mid-Town Hospital, and where she was employed for thirty five years before retiring in 2009

While living in Carthage she attended and was a member of the Carthage Church of Christ.

She will be missed by her brother, Eddie Smith of the Pavilion, cousins, friends, Pavilion employees, and fellow co-workers.

The Smith family has requested in lieu of flowers memorials be made to The Peterson Foundation for Parkinson.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE