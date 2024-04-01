Obit – Mr. Parker Goolsby

Mr. Parker Goolsby of Lebanon and a longtime South Carthage resident was pronounced deceased at 3:43 a.m. Monday morning March 25, 2024 at the age of 83 at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital where he was admitted March 17th.

Mr. Goolsby was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral and at his request was scheduled to be cremated and that will be performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

A memorial Celebration of Life will be held in the Amonette-Taylor section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery on Saturday afternoon April 13th at 1 p.m. with his grandson, Ryan Self reading the 23rd Psalm and another grandson, Dr. Josh Self offering the closing prayer.

The Goolsby family will receive friends at the graveside following the interment service.

He was one of three children, a son and two daughters of the late John Hershell Goolsby who died January 20, 1956 at the age of 68 and Mary Ellen “Mae” Bush Goolsby who died November 17, 1999 at the age of 95 and was born Allan Parker Goolsby in the Bloomington Springs Community of Putnam County on August 3, 1940.

Mr. Goolsby was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Mae Goolsby Posey who died October 5, 2000 at the age of 61.

He was saved at the age of 14 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church by the late Eld. Phocian Gibbs and where he remained a member until death.

Mr. Goolsby was a graduate of Smith County High School where he was the 1958 class Salutatorian. He majored in mathematics and science, was a member of the Latin club in the freshman and sophomore year, the Beta Club his final three years of high school, the science club, in the junior play cast, and his senior year was on the yearbook staff, student council, the debate club where he served as vice-president, the National Forensic League. The statement of him in the annual was; “Oh, this learning, what a thing it is”.

In 1964 he received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the Middle Tennessee State University at Murfreesboro.

He was wed in Carthage on October 7, 1989 to Dixon Springs Community native, the former Jessie Allen Taylor. The ceremony was performed by the then Rome Baptist Church pastor, Gerald Graves.

One of his earliest career choices was serving as principal of the former Pleasant Shade Elementary School.

His chosen life career was working with the E.I. Dupont Company in Old Hickory, a position he held for 32 years before retiring in 1996 as safety manager and later returning, at the company’s insistence, to be a contract worker, a position he filled for another six years.

Mr. Goolsby was a people person and always had the best interest of his family first and then his friends, and with whom he was an easy gentleman to make new friends.

Surviving in addition to his wife Jessie Allen of over thirty four years, is his sister, Lois Goolsby Knight and her husband Roy Knight Jr. of South Carthage; two children, Jackson, Tennessee pediatrician, Dr. Amy Self, Susan Goolsby Barner and husband Bill of Knoxville, two step-children, Kathy Taylor Sherfield and husband Rodger of South Carthage, Bud Taylor and wife Melissa Shepherd Taylor of Nashville; nine grandchildren, Lauren Evans and husband Kris of Franklin, Tennessee, Ryan Self and wife Kristen of Trenton, Tennessee, Dr. Josh Self and wife Gracie of Birmingham, Alabama, Caleb Self of New York City, New York, Ethan Self and wife Madeline of Waco, Texas, Eli Self of Nashville, Glenn Slack of Baxter, Lane Slack of Memphis, Seth Taylor of Nashville; twelve great-grandchildren.

The Goolsby family requests memorials to either the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church or the Beckwith Missionary Baptist Church.

