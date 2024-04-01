Obit – Mrs. Jean Upchurch

Mrs. Jean Upchurch, a homemaker, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage at 4:16 a.m. Thursday morning March 28, 2024 after becoming gravely ill at her daughter’s Clemons Circle home in Carthage. Mrs. Upchurch was 56.

Mrs. Upchurch was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was scheduled to be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. No further services are planned.

She was born Rose Mary Stafford in Nashville on November 26, 1967 and was the daughter of the late Raymond Eugene Stafford and Robbie Sue Mayberry Stafford.

Her first husband, Johnny Lynn Davis died as the result of a single vehicle truck accident on Lancaster Highway at the top of Lancaster Hill at the age of 21 on February 14, 1986.

Mrs. Upchurch was united in marriage to Scottie Dewayne Upchurch in 2008 and who survives and resides in the Tanglewood Community.

She was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Scottie of over fifteen years, are her three children, Daisy May Davis and fiancée Kevin Dewayne Meadows of Westmoreland, Connie Lynn Davis also of Westmoreland and Katrina Renay Stewart of Carthage; ten grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE