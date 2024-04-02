Director extension talks…

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Personnel will be a main topic of discussion when the school board meets later this month.

Discussion of an “extension” to Director of School’s Barry Smith’s contract is expected to take place during the meeting.

In addition, pay increases for all board of education employees and providing insurance for all non-certified, full-time board of education employees is expected to be on the agenda.

Since directors of schools are appointed by school boards, state law requires a public notice be placed in the local newspaper anytime a director’s contract is to be renewed or extended.

The public notice appeared in last week’s edition of the Courier, as well as this week’s. The public notice will appear a third time in next week’s edition.

During previous director of schools contract talks, the school board generally votes yes or no to negotiate a contract with the director of schools.

Specific details such as salary are often not discussed during the meeting.

The public notice notes a fifteen day notification to the public is required for “intent to extend a contract to a person for the director of schools position”.

Notice of the extension discussion notice is also posted on the school system’s website.

An extension is likely to be favorable among school board members who annually give the director top marks on his yearly review.

The school board includes eight members.

While three new school board members will be seated, this year that will not occur until after the August County General Election.

Meanwhile, during the school board’s March meeting, board member Randy Glover requested discussion of a raise for all school board employees and providing insurance for all non-certified, full-time employees of the board of education be placed on this month’s agenda.

The school board’s meeting is set for April 16.

