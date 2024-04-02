Layne Bussell named Owls basketball head coach

By Shea Haile

CARTHAGE — Smith County High introduced Layne Bussell last Tuesday as the new SCHS Owls boys basketball head coach.

Bussell will begin a new chapter in Carthage after leading the Algood Middle School boys program to the TMSAA (Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association) sectional final and to the Upper Cumberland Conference championship last season.

Both feats were first in the school’s history.

The Owls basketball program is coming off a 14-19 record in the 2023-2024 season and a Region 3-AA semifinal appearance.

Layne Bussell discussed his coaching background as he prepares to take the reins of the Black-and-Gold program.

“I have been coaching in Putnam County for the last 12 years in some form of basketball,” said Layne Bussell. “I have been at Upperman Middle School, Cookeville High School, Prescott Middle School and Algood Middle as well.”

Bussell continued, “I have coached both sides — boys and girls as far as fifth through eighth grade. I was a girls high school basketball assistant at Cookeville. I have coached as young as fourth grade in the Tennessee Rush AAU program. So I have been around basketball all day, every day for the last 12 years.”

