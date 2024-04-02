Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/04/24

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on November 21, 2014, by Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 284, Page 39, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, SHAWN CONNER and wife, BRANDI CONNER, conveyed to JACKY O. BELLAR, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 464, Page 117, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and DANNY WAYNE OWENS, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof. NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING a house and Lot Number Three (3) of the Riverside Subdivision, Section Two (2), and for a more particular description, reference is made to Plat Book 1, Pages 134-135, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Shawn Conner and wife, Brandi Conner, by Warranty Deed from Michael L. Woodard and wife, Hannah F. Woodard, dated November 21, 2014, of record in Record Book 284, Page 37, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP: 053D GROUP: B PARCEL: 025.00 The street address of this property is 141 Swope Road, Carthage, TN 37030 according to the records in the Property Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Harpeth Financial Services, LLC DBA Advance Financial c/o John R. Cheadle, Jr. 2404 Crestmoor Road Nashville, TN 37215 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 21, 2024, March 28, 2024, and April 4, 2024. This the 18th day of March, 2024. JAMIE D. WINKLER, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P.O. Box 332 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1684 3-21-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 14, 2022, executed by ALAN SHANE BARRETT, conveying certain real property therein described to THOMAS E. ANDERTON, JR., Trustee for Liberty State Bank, with said Deed of Trust of record in Book 437, Page 460, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and WHEREAS, Liberty State Bank is the true and lawful holder of the debt, has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable, has appointed the undersigned, A. RUSSELL BROWN, as Successor Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Smith County Register of Deeds, and has instructed the Successor Trustee to foreclose said Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms and provisions; and NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Successor Trustee, I will on April 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the front door of the Old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property: BEING Lot Number One (1), containing 0.616 acres, more or less, of the Final Subdivision Plat for Wilkerson, Roberts, and Vantrease, of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 270, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. Being the property conveyed to Alan Shane Barrett by warranty deed from W. Gray Roberts, Jr., Deborah Gail Weidner fka Deborah Gail Mayberry, Meredith Diane Beardsley fka Meredith Diane Foresee, Tamarah Denise Pryor, Randall E. Harmon, Paul B. Vantrease, Jr., and Larry Taylor Wilkerson, dated 1/20/2022, recorded 1/27/2022, in Book 420, Page 588, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Said sale shall be to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, in bar of all rights and equities of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower, and all other rights or exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will convey and sell only as Successor Trustee. The property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. Said sale is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines that may be applicable, any prior liens or encumbrances, and to any matter that an accurate survey might disclose. This sale is also subject to the rights of any person in possession. If a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Successor Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable, and willing to comply with the terms thereof. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, place, or time certain, without further publication, upon announcement of same at the time of adjournment. This law firm is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. A. Russell Brown, Esq. Successor Trustee 112 Public Square Lafayette, Tennessee 37083 615-666-7595 4-4-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Virginia Lester Agee Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2775 Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of March, 2024, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Virginia Lester Agee, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of March, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of March, 2024. Signed Celia Agee Stein, Personal Representative David Bass, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 4-4-2t

I, Damian Sowers, have this 2014 Can-am with this VIN#3JBPGDP19EJ000376 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-961-5544.

The Smith County Budget Committee will meet for Budget Talks FY25 on the following dates and times in the executive conference room located at 122 Turner High Circle in Carthage: • April 9th 8am • April 16th 8am • April 29th 8am • May 7th 8am • May 13th 8am • May 28th 8am

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage. There will be a budget workshop prior to the meeting at 5:00 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Director of Schools is on the agenda. This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §49- 2-203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position.