Obit – Mr. Jonathan Sloan

Knox County native Jonathan Sloan, age 41 of Nashville, was discovered deceased on the Banks of the Cumberland River near Great Circle Road in West Nashville at 2:29 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 17, 2024.

A graveside service and interment were conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, April 2, 2024 in the Garden of the Cross at Smith County Memorial Gardens. Eld. Junior Dickerson officiated.

Born Jonathan Mitchell Sloan in Knoxville on August 20, 1982, he was the son of the late Mickey Lane Sloan, who died December 28, 1995 at the age of 41, and Patricia Ann “Trish” Fisher Morse, who died December 3, 1995 at the age of 36.

He received a traumatic head injury in an automobile accident on December 3, 1995 that killed his mother, Trish, instantly which occurred at the Intersection of Fairgrounds Street and Westmoreland Highway on Highway 52 in the City of Lafayette.

Mr. Sloan was a member of the 2000 graduating class at Smith County High School. His first three years of school he was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, his freshman year he was a member of S.A.D.D. (Students Against Drunk Driving), the Spanish club his junior year and his senior year participated in the Christmas concert.

He was formally employed as a cook at Ryan’s Restaurant in Lebanon.

As a child his family attended the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving are his sister, Hannah Morse Wormsley & husband Robert of Fort Riley, KS; grandmother, Gladys Andrews Sloan of South Carthage; uncles, John Fisher & wife Myra McClanahan Fisher of South Carthage, Mark Sloan & wife Melissa of the Turkey Creek Community; aunt, Barbara Morse Leonard of Lebanon; step-father, Harry Morse & wife Vicque of Lebanon; step sisters, Lindsey Corlew & Lucy Morse both of Lebanon.

