Obit – Mrs. Rebecca (Becky) Paschall Malone Allmon

Mrs. Rebecca (Becky) Paschall Malone Allmon, a longtime resident of Mt. Juliet, TN, went to her heavenly home on April 5th, 2024 at 1:47pm at Riverview Regional Hospital with family and Cathy Murphy, her caregiver, at her side.

Becky was born on January 29, 1940 in Hickman, Tennessee. Becky graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1958 and had a long work history working at Welsh Company, TVA, Mercury Records, and retired after many years from United Methodist Communications.

Preceding her in death would be her late parents Ray & Ocia Paschall, grandparent Finis & Evie Nixon and Oscar & Sue Paschall, Becky lost her youngest daughter Kelli Malone Pitman suddenly on December 6th, 2018. Also preceding her in death was her husband Jimmy Allmon and the father of her children Emmett Malone.

Becky is survived by three children; Mike Malone, Bob Malone, Beth (Tim Loftis) Kemp. Grandchildren; Cate Malone (Gage) Scurlock, Dustin (Megan) Malone, Chase (Zuzzel) Malone, Drew (Shelby) Kemp, Demi Kemp, Kelsi Pitman (Jason) Steffan, and Jack (Mallory) Pitman. Great grandchildren; Hattie Scurlock, Jax and Savannah Malone, Cam & Aria Malone, Cooper & Kyndal Kemp, Jordyn Swann, and Jackson Steffan. Sisters; Linda Upchurch and Janice (Jimmy) Perrigo.

Funeral Services for Becky Allmon were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 3PM with Mark Medley officiating. Interment followed in the Union Hill Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to Gordonsville High School Athletics.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE