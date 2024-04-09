2023-2024 ALL COUNTY BASKETBALL TEAM By Editor | April 9, 2024 | 0 This week’s edition includes the 2023-2024 All County Basketball Teams for the girls and boys – Headlined by Boys Player of the Year, Cooper Williams (Forks River) and Girls Player of the Year, Makenna White (Smith Co. Middle School) Posted in Breaking News, Sports Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Carthage man leads police on bizarre pursuit on motorcycle April 9, 2024 | No Comments » Director extension talks… April 2, 2024 | No Comments » Layne Bussell named Owls basketball head coach April 2, 2024 | No Comments » County audit scrutinized March 26, 2024 | No Comments » High School Baseball, Softball introductions March 26, 2024 | No Comments »