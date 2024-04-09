Carthage man leads police on bizarre pursuit on motorcycle

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A Carthage man led law enforcement authorities on a two county pursuit while riding a motorcycle without a helmet and faces multiple charges.

The pursuit began when sheriffs department Deputy Bert Collins observed the man riding the motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Cookeville Highway.

After pulling behind the motorcycle, Deputy Collins initiated his emergency lights but the driver, identified as Robert Ernest Neathery, 45, Carthage, continued traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, according to an offense report filed by Deputy Collins.

After catching up with Neathery, the deputy was able to determine the man was not wearing a helmet.

The deputy pursued Neathery from Cookeville Highway in South Carthage to Gordonsville Highway/Highway 53, then into Gordonsville.

In Gordonsville, Neathery turned onto Interstate 40, traveling east bound (toward Putnam County), according to the deputy’s report.

Neathery was described by the deputy as “weaving throughout traffic in a reckless manner” while on the interstate.

Neathery exited the interstate at the 273 Exit in Putnam County.

