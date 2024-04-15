Obit – Mr. Dale Hunt

Carthage native, Mr. Dale Hunt of Lebanon, died March 11, 2024 at the age of 69 at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon.

Memorial services are scheduled to be held to Celebrate his Life on Saturday morning April 27th at 11 a.m. in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Tim Frank will deliver the eulogy. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.

The oldest of five children, four sons and a daughter, he was born Franklin Dale Hunt Jr. in Carthage on October 19, 1954 and was the son of the late Franklin Dale Hunt Sr. who died as the result of a vehicle pedestrian accident at the age of 27 on April 14, 1964 and the late Opal Butler Hunt Blansett who died on March 25, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Regina Blansett Stone.

An outstanding athlete, Mr. Hunt was a member of the 1973 graduating class at Smith County High School where he played football all four years. His major was auto mechanics and all four years he was a member of the “C” Club, the Owls football squad, and the pep club.

Mr. Hunt was a retired Correctional Sergeant with the State of Tennessee Department of Correction.

As a child, he attended with his grandparents, Joe and Dora Hardcastle Butler, First Baptist Church in Carthage.

Surviving are three sons, Justin Hunt and Jason Hunt and their mother, Nancy Wyatt Hunt of Woodbury, Bronson Hunt and his mother Kelly Hunt of Portland; three brothers, Troy Hunt of Lebanon, Randall Hunt of Nashville and Barry Hunt of Madison.

