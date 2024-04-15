Obit – Mr. Warner Owen Hale

Mr. Warner Owen Hale, age 55 of Carthage, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Mr. Hale was born December 2, 1968 in Detroit, MI, a son of Frances Elaine Woodard Thompson and the late James Hale. He was also preceded in death by grandparents; Violet and Dewey Woodard and Warner and Georgia Mae Hale. He was a God-fearing Christian. He loved his family dearly and there was no end to what he would do for them.

Mr. Hale is survived by Wife; Danielle Hale of Carthage, TN. Children; Kyle Andrew Hale of Carthage, TN, and Tyler James (Maria Johnson) Hale of Tanglewood, TN. Grandchildren; Arabella Hale, Kalista Hale, and Vanessa Hale. Siblings; John (Melinda) Hale of Newport, TN, James (Lavonna) Hale of Tennessee, Darline Gregory of Hartsville, TN, Mildred Hale of Grant, TN, and Patty Reid of Lebanon, TN. Stepmother; Mary Hale of Newport, TN.

There are currently no services planned.

