Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/18/24

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 14, 2022, executed by ALAN SHANE BARRETT, conveying certain real property therein described to THOMAS E. ANDERTON, JR., Trustee for Liberty State Bank, with said Deed of Trust of record in Book 437, Page 460, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and WHEREAS, Liberty State Bank is the true and lawful holder of the debt, has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable, has appointed the undersigned, A. RUSSELL BROWN, as Successor Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Smith County Register of Deeds, and has instructed the Successor Trustee to foreclose said Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms and provisions; and NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Successor Trustee, I will on April 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the front door of the Old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property: BEING Lot Number One (1), containing 0.616 acres, more or less, of the Final Subdivision Plat for Wilkerson, Roberts, and Vantrease, of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 270, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. Being the property conveyed to Alan Shane Barrett by warranty deed from W. Gray Roberts, Jr., Deborah Gail Weidner fka Deborah Gail Mayberry, Meredith Diane Beardsley fka Meredith Diane Foresee, Tamarah Denise Pryor, Randall E. Harmon, Paul B. Vantrease, Jr., and Larry Taylor Wilkerson, dated 1/20/2022, recorded 1/27/2022, in Book 420, Page 588, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Said sale shall be to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, in bar of all rights and equities of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower, and all other rights or exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will convey and sell only as Successor Trustee. The property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. Said sale is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, set-back lines that may be applicable, any prior liens or encumbrances, and to any matter that an accurate survey might disclose. This sale is also subject to the rights of any person in possession. If a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Successor Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable, and willing to comply with the terms thereof. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, place, or time certain, without further publication, upon announcement of same at the time of adjournment. This law firm is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. A. Russell Brown, Esq. Successor Trustee 112 Public Square Lafayette, Tennessee 37083 615-666-7595 4-4-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Allie Ruth Brown Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2781 Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of April, 2024, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Allie Ruth Brown, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of December, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of April, 2024. Signed Stephen William Brown, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 4-18-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Neil Butler Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2779 Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of April, 2024, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Neil Butler, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of March, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of April, 2024. Signed Jeannie Newberry, Personal Representative David Bass, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 4-11-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 8, 2024, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Jordan Claridy, a single woman, and Austin Lynch, a single man, to Celia Stewart Rouse, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., acting solely as nominee for Success Mortgage Partners, Inc., its successors and assigns dated October 14, 2022, and recorded in Book 437, Page 409, Instrument Number 22003687, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Planet Home Lending, LLC Other interested parties: None The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: Lying and being in the Town of Carthage First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to wit: Being generally bounded as follows: on the North by the property of Fite Petty; on the South by East Fite Avenue (being a street leading from Main Street to the high school) on the East by the property of Thurman McClanahan; and on the West by property of Mrs. Irene Merryman Bennett, said lot faces Fite Avenue 77 1/2 feet and runs back North on the property lines described above 155 1/2 feet to the property of Fite Petty. Being the same property conveyed to Jordan Claridy, a single woman and Austin Lynch, a single man by deed from Garry Maxey, of record in Book 437, Page 406, or Instrument No. 22003686, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 217 Fite Avenue East, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 054H B 013.00 000 Current owner(s) of Record: Jordan Claridy and Austin Lynch This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 24-000895-1 4-11-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 30, 2023, executed by MICHAEL A FUGEL and THERESA FUGEL conveying certain real property therein described to OLD REPUBLIC NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded July 3, 2023, in Deed Book 450, Page 634; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM At the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED AND SITUATED IN THE TOWN OF SOUTH CARTHAGE, FOURTEENTH (14TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT IRON PIN AT GERALD GIVENS` IN RIGHT OF WAY OF SOUTH MAIN STREET (OLD HIGHWAY 53); THENCE SOUTH WITH SAID STREET 114 FEET TO GREGORY LINE; THENCE WEST 152 FEET WITH GREGORY LINE AND SCURLOCK LINE, TO IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 114 FEET TO GERALD GIVENS` LINE; THENCE EAST 152 FEET WITH GIVENS` LINE TO POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING GENERALLY BOUNDED AS FOLLOWS: NORTH BY GERALD GIVENS (DEED BOOK 89, PAGE 676, R.O.S.C.T.); EAST BY OLD HIGHWAY 53 (SOUTH MAIN STREET); SOUTH BY GREGORY (RECORD BOOK 38, PAGE 518, R.O.S.C.T.) AND SCURLOCK (DEED BOOK 92, PAGE 777, R.O.S.C.T.); AND WEST BY SCURLOCK (DEED BOOK 92, PAGE 777, R.O.S.C.T.). BEING THE SAME PROPERTY VESTED IN MICHAEL A. FUGEL AND WIFE, THERESA FUGEL, BY DEED DATED JUNE 30, 2023, FROM DIANE SPENSER AND WILLIAM LIEROW, OF RECORD IN RECORD BOOK 450, PAGE 632, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 062D-A-004.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 248 MAIN ST S, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): MICHAEL A FUGEL, THERESA FUGEL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100 Peachtree Corners, GA 30071 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 4-11-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bobbie Lue Grisham Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2777 Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of April, 2024, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Bobbie Lue Grisham, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of March, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of April, 2024. Signed Jeremy Weston, Co-Personal Representative Felicia Weston, Co-Personal Representative David Bass, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 4-11-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE IN RE: MARSHALL KEY, on behalf of The Free Holiness Church of God, Carthage, Tennessee, EX PARTE Case No. CV-8677 ORDER OF PUBLICATION TO ANY UNKNOW PERSONS OF INTEREST IN THE FREE HOLINESS CHURCH OF GOD, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE A Petition for Sale of Real Estate and personal property filed in this case on February 26, 2024, having been read and considered by the Court, and it appearing from the averments therein that certain real estate and certain personal property owned by the trustees of the Free Holiness Church of God, which ceased conducting worship services in 2003, should be sold by the Smith County Clerk & Master as Special Commissioner and Receiver in order to formally close the church. The Court having found based upon the averments within the Petition that there are no other parties entitled to receive notice of this sale that the property as set forth therein was sold by the Smith County Clerk & Master as Special Commissioner on March 30, 2024, and an Order Approving the Sale entered on April 5, 2024. It appearing from the averment therein that the whereabouts of any person claiming an interest in the Free Holiness Church of God, Carthage, Tennessee, not identified in the Petition are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry and that and the proceeds of said sale are now being held by the Smith County Clerk & Master to allow publication to any unknown persons of interest in the Free Holiness Church of God, Carthage, Tennessee, who may claim an interest in these proceeds. It is THEREFORE, HEREBY ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that this matter is set for hearing before the Honorable C. K. Smith, Chancellor on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. at the Wilson County Judicial Building located at 134 South College Street, Lebanon, Tennessee. It is FURTHER, ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that any and all persons claiming an interest in the Free Holiness Church of God, Carthage, Tennessee and the proceedings being held by the Smith County Clerk & Master shall come forward, having themselves made parties to this action, and make their appearances herein in the Smith County Chancery Court, 322 Justice Drive, Ste. 105, Carthage, Tennessee, on or before May 2, 2024, to plead or answer to the Petition under the penalty of the same being taken for confessed as to them. It is FURTHER, ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published once a week for three (3) consecutive weeks in Carthage Courier, a newspaper of general circulation pushed in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee. ENTERED this the 5th day of April, 2024. C. K. SMITH, CHANCELLOR Approved for Entry: JAMIE D. WINKLER, BPR #021094 Attorney for Petitioner Bellar & Winkler, PLLC 212 Main Street North P.O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 (615) 735-1684 [email protected] 4-11-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Gwendolyn Marie Potts Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2776 Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of April, 2024, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Gwendolyn Marie Potts, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of April, 2024. Signed Debra D. Johnston, Personal Representative Debbie C. Holliman, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 4-11-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS,default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 22, 2006, executed by DAVID A. SHELMADINE AND BRENDA JOY BRADLEY, to Brent S. Knight, as Trustee for HSBC MORTGAGE SERVICES, INC, its successors and assigns, recorded on January 6, 2007 in Book 163, Page 347, in Instrument Number: 07000094, in the Register of Deeds Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made; and WHEREAS, CSMC 2019-RPL10 TRUST, hereinafter “Creditor”, the party entitled to enforce said security interest, having appointed Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee.NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, or its agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee, will, on May 22, 2024, at 2:00 pm local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030 in Smith County, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the Substitute Trustee. The property to be sold is described as follows: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED AND SITUATED IN THE SEVENTEENTH (17) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A CONCRETE MONUMENT IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROUTE 53, SAME BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF KENNETH FRYE; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT OF WAY SOUTH 6 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 54 SECONDS WEST 644.41 FEET TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT; THENCE SOUTH 36 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST 113.78 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 9 DEGREES 43 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST 189.64 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF EDWARD BLACKBURN NORTH 31 DEGREES 27 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST 129.36 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A MULBERRY TREE; THENCE NORTH 76 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 09 SECONDS WEST 57.36 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 34 INCH DOUBLE HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE SOUTH 82 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 35 SECONDS WEST 25.62 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT AN 18-INCH HICKORY TREE; THENCE NORTH 84 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 04 SECONDS WEST 41.70 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 16-INCH WALNUT TREE; THENCE NORTH 75 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST 126.57 FEET TO A TAGGED 6-INCH OAK TREE; THENCE NORTH 80 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 27 SECONDS WEST 105.64 FEET TO AN IRON AT A 30 -INCH SYCAMORE TREE; THENCE NORTH 20 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 57 SECONDS WEST 107.61 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A POST; THENCE NORTH 4 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 37 SECONDS EAST 405.19 FEET TO A TAGGED 24- INCH CEDAR TREE; THENCE NORTH 3 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 04 SECONDS EAST 445.92 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 12 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 49.32 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT AN 18 INCH SHAG BARK HICKORY TREE; THENCE WITH LINE OF GORDONSVILLE DEVELOPMENT SOUTH 87 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 96.06 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 10-INCH ELM TREE; THENCE SOUTH 72 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 11 SECONDS EAST 36.51 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A ROCK FENCE CORNER; THENCE WITH LINE OF KENNETH FRYE SOUTH 60 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 53 SECONDS EAST 482.60 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BY SURVEY OF CARROLL CARMAN, REGISTERED-LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE 37074 DATED 090492. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM STACY NASH AND DORA NASH TO DAVID L. SHELMADINE AND BRENDA JOY BRADLEY BY DEED RECORDED 03/11/05, IN BOOK 117, PAGE 614 IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS CORRECTED BY DEED RECORDED IN BOOK 123, PAGE 245, SAID REGISTER’S OFFICE. Commonly known as: 52 ALEXANDRIA HIGHWAY BRUSH CREEK, TN 38547 Parcel number(s): 83-012.02 In the event of a discrepancy between the legal description, the street address, and/or the parcel number(s), the legal description shall control. The sale is subject to the following: tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession, if any; all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any state or federal governmental agency; any prior liens or encumbrances; any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the property might disclose. Additionally, the following parties might claim an interest in the property: DAVID A. SHELMADINE; BRENDA JOY BRADLEY. If the United States, the State of Tennessee, or any agency thereof have any liens on the property and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to them in accordance with applicable law, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by such entities, as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433. The property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranty of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the property or any improvements thereon, including but not limited to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. The Substitute Trustee makes no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will only convey the property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed. Except as noted above, all right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and exemption are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust. The sale held pursuant to this notice is subject to the express reservation that it may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the sale is rescinded for any reason, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a refund of funds tendered to purchase the subject property, and shall have no further or other recourse against Creditor, the Substitute Trustee, or their successor(s), assign(s), agent(s), and attorney(s). The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Notice of such adjournment will also be mailed to interested parties when required by applicable law. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC Attn: TN Foreclosure 2034 Hamilton Place, Suite 360 Chattanooga, TN 37421 (423) 498-7400 [email protected] reference file number 23-130941 when contacting our office. Investors website: https://www.rascranesalesinfo.com/ THIS OFFICE MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 4-11-3t

BID NOTICE Smith County Solid Waste is now accepting sealed bids for mechanic service truck. The truck is required to have an 8,000- or 10,000-pound crane, preferred IMT & Cummins or Caterpillar motor preferred. Bids should be brought in or mailed to Smith County Finance department, 122 Turner High Cr Carthage, TN 37070. The bid opening will be held in the conference room at the turner building, Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 A.M. Please direct any questions to the landfill director Johnny Lee 615-281 0118. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability.

The following special called meetings of the Smith County Election Commission will be held at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN; April 25, 2024 at 5:00 pm to review resumes for the Administrator of Election position. April 27 at 9 am and April 29 and 30 at 5:00 pm for interviews. May 1 at 5:00 pm to appoint new administrator. NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. There will be a public hearingregarding the rezoning of McDonald property (parcels 053E E 002.1 and 053E E 003.00) from R-2 to C-2 at 5:45 p.m. Prior to that, there will be a budget workshop for nonprofi t/civic organization presentation regarding charitable contributions at 5:00 p.m. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and are open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Water Department will not mail their 2023 Water Quality Report. The 20223 Report will be published in the Carthage Courier on April 25, 2024. This Report can be reviewed on the Town of Carthage’s website or on their social media pages. The Report can also be reviewed at the Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You may request a copy by calling 615-735-1881. Stephen Babcock – Mayor of Carthage

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Monday April 29, 2024 at the William Ernest Hughes building. The meeting will begin immediately following the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting which begins at 5 P.M. The agenda is available by request at the South Carthage City Hall. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Monday, April 29, 2024 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: The public hearing will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals A request for a wall sign that covers more than twenty-fi ve (25) percent of the face of the wall. (Saher Demian Request)

The Smith County Financial Management Committee will meet on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room at 5:30pm. NOTICE

I, Chris Jacobs, have this 1995 Geo Tracker with this VIN#2CNBJ1869S6938606 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-9119.

I, Rust Savers Garage, have this 1998 Chevy Pickup Truck with this VIN#1GCEC14W2WZ260793 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-962-1242.

I, Logan Anderson, have this 2004 Kobelco with this VIN#YM03-61464 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-7893.

The Smith County Budget Committee will meet for Budget Talks FY25 on the following dates and times in the executive conference room located at 122 Turner High Circle in Carthage: • April 30th 8am • May 7th 5pm • May 13th 8am • May 28th 8am