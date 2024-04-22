Obit – Mr. Joe Halliburton

Mr. Joe Halliburton age 82 of the Defeated Creek Community died with his two sons at his bedside at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center at 7:41 a.m. on Sunday morning April 21, 2024 where he was admitted at 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon from the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage suffering from heart complications.

A public graveside service and interment for family and friends was conducted on Tuesday afternoon April 23rd at 1 p.m. from the Patterson Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community. The family had a private viewing at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

Mr. Halliburton was born in the Buffalo Community of Smith County on June 23, 1941 and was one of three children, two sons and a daughter, of the late Horris Bradford Halliburton who died at the age of 60 on June 25, 1980 and Reba Florence Shepherd Halliburton who died at the age of 52 on October 28, 1971.

A much beloved brother, with him he talked almost daily, Phil Halliburton, died September 29, 2021 at the age of 75.

Mr. Halliburton was saved at the age of 15 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Cornwells Chapel Missionary Baptist at Defeated Creek.

He was a 1959 graduate at Smith County High School. While a student there he took agriculture and was the class treasurer his freshman year, was a member of the science and audio-Visual Club and his junior year he was a member of the Beta Club. The statement made of him in the “59” Owl annual was; “Do wrong to none”.

At the Macon County home of the late Eld. Arnett Gregory, he was united in marriage on August 18, 1962 to Russell Hill Community native, the former Carolyn C. Hesson, who is a retired bank teller.

After retirement from the Avco Corporation in Nashville in 2011 with over thirty years of service as an assembler, he spent most of his time loafing at Powell’s Tire Store or Woodard Brothers where he enjoyed eating cheese and bologna.

For the past couple of years he spent most of his time in his garage shop behind the house listening to 99.7 radio.

He was greatly grieved over the death of his beloved sheltie dog, Josie, and after her death he adopted some community cats.

Nothing gave him more rest and relaxation than his pipe and a good pack of tobacco and reminiscing about his childhood in the Beasley Hollow on the family farm, which he also owns.

Surviving in addition to his wife Carolyn of over sixty one years are their two sons, Michael Joe Halliburton and wife Connie Turner Halliburton and their two children, Lacey Williams and husband Russ, Bradford Halliburton and wife Haley all of the Hickman Community; Mitchell Halliburton and wife Kerri Kemp Halliburton and their sons, Addison Halliburton and fiancée Cayce Forrester of South Carthage, Levi Halliburton of the Defeated Creek Community; four great-grandchildren, Harper and Hadley Williams, Huck and Hollyn Halliburton all of the Hickman Community.

