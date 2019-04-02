RESCUE SQUAD ROADBLOCK SATURDAY

The Smith County Rescue Squad will be holding their annual road block fundraiser on Saturday, April 6 in Carthage, South Carthage and Gordonsville. The roadblock will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue until approximately 12:00 noon.

The funds collected will assist the Squad in their day-to-day operations. The entirely volunteer squad is responsible for all search and rescue operations in Smith County and relies solely on grants, donations, and membership dues for funding. In the event of inclement weather, the fund raiser will be held on Saturday, April 13.