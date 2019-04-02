SHERIFF’S DEPT. CANINE UNIT DEPLOYED

A traffic stop by a sheriff’s department canine unit on Turkey Creek Highway resulted in charges being filed against a Carthage man.

Sheriff’s department Sgt. Junior Fields stopped a car for a violation of registration law and speeding on Turkey Creek Highway on March 16.

The vehicle was clocked traveling 57 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour speed zone.

The sergeant made contact with a female driver who could not produce information the officer requested.

As a result of the investigation, David Marcus Kennedy, 27, was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance.

