SHERIFF’S DEPT. CANINE UNIT DEPLOYED
A traffic stop by a sheriff’s department canine unit on Turkey Creek Highway resulted in charges being filed against a Carthage man.
Sheriff’s department Sgt. Junior Fields stopped a car for a violation of registration law and speeding on Turkey Creek Highway on March 16.
The vehicle was clocked traveling 57 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour speed zone.
The sergeant made contact with a female driver who could not produce information the officer requested.
As a result of the investigation, David Marcus Kennedy, 27, was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance.
