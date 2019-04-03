BREAKING NEWS: APRIL INDICTMENTS

By Eddie West / Staff Writer

The grand jury met for its April session, Monday (April 2).

The following indictments were returned:

Gary T. Woodard, 60, Elmwood—possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule VI drug marijuana, manufacture of VI drug marijuana, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Eric Michael Coleman, 36, Murfreesboro—speeding, driving with license suspended, simple possession of a schedule VI drug marijuana.

Regina Williford, 37, Carthage—DUI (first offense), driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

James Eric Allison, 42, Carthage—driving with license suspended, failure to show proof of insurance, simple possession of VI drug marijuana.

Victoria L. Nannie, 22, Carthage—simple possession of schedule II drug methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Evans, 57, Riddleton—DUI (first offense), simple possession of a schedule II drug Hydrocodone, violation of child restraint law, failure to show proof of insurance, driving while blood alcohol above legal limit.

Rene Avendano Garcia, 27, Gordonsville, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of accident, failure to render aid, driving without a license, due care.

Joseph C. Burns, 27, Bethpage—driving with license revoked, simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, theft of merchandise, DUI (second offense).

Helen Rena Luper, 53, Murfreesboro—public intoxication, simple possession of schedule IV Alprazolam, vandalism under $1,000.

Larry D. Martin, 61, Carthage—sale of schedule II drug Hydrocodone.

Mark Justin Robertson, 48, Carthage—promotion of methamphetamine, possess of drug paraphernalia.

Abigail L. Duke, 26, Lebanon—aggravated domestic assault.

William Mason, 28, Carthage—driving on revoked license (second offense).

Kevin Luke Kaboni, 23, Port Huron, Michigan—driving with license suspended.

Mark Justin Robertson, 48, Carthage—revoked drivers license (fourth offense), simple possession of schedule VI drug marijuana, simple possession of a schedule II drug cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darren Franklin, 19, Hickman—improper display of registration plates, failure to show proof of insurance, possession of schedule VI marijuana.

Tony Kyle West, 31, Carthage—simple possession of schedule I heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kathryn S. Antle, 43, Chestnut Mound—violation of restraining law, violation of registration, driving on revoked (third offense).

Haley L. Lewis, 21, Carthage—false reports.

Joshua L. Tisdale, 36, Gordonsville—failure to tag wildlife.

William C. Brown, 46, Dixon Springs—aggravated assault.

Miguel Angel Campos-Leal, 27, Cookeville—DUI (fifth offense), implied consent law violation, driving with license revoked, seatbelt law violation, violation of registration, failure to show proof of insurance.

Ronald Eric Oliver, 44, Carthage—DUI (third offense) driving on revoked (second offense), resisting arrest, driving while blood alcohol above limit.

William C. Brown, 46, failure to appear.

Fifty-five indictments remained sealed, Tuesday.