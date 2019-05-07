SHERIFF’S DEPT. INVESTIGATIONS LEADS TO CHARGES

Three separate investigations by sheriff’s department deputies resulted in three people facing drug sale charges, including a man want in Florida. One of the investigations involves a man wanted in Florida for violation of probation.

While on routine patrol, Deputy Stephen Enoch stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Dixon Springs Highway and Peytons Creek Circle on April 27. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Zachary Dustin Hurt, 18, Hartsville, had an active warrant out of Florida, according to an offense report filed by Deputy Enoch. During a pat down of Hurt, the deputy smelled an odor associated with marijuana.

Sgt. Kendra Grisham arrived on the scene and assisted in the investigation. During a search of Hurt’s vehicle, .29 grams of marijuana, 1.20 grams of a substance which field tested as methamphetamine and six Tizanidine pills were located. Hurt was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a legend drug and possession of a prohibited weapon. Bond for Hurt was set at $26,000.

