MRS. BRIDGEWATER CHICKEN CELEBRATION THIS SATURDAY

Chickens will be all around the Smith County community of Dixon Springs this Saturday (May 18) as the town hosts its annual “Mrs. Bridgewater’s Chicken Extravaganza”! From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the small community welcomes visitors to see chickens of every size and description. The birds will be part of a competition to see who has the prettiest or most exotic or largest with cash prizes going to the winners.

This annual fund-raiser is named for local chicken breeder, Nannie Burford Bridgewater who, in the early 1900’s, was nationally known for her Buff Orpington chickens. Money raised goes toward restoration of the town’s historic old buildings. The event is sponsored by the Dixon Springs Preservation Association. All events take place on the main street of town, which is also the only street in town, just a block off of Highway 25 between Hartsville and Carthage.

You can learn more at: mrsbridgewater.com.

READ MUCH MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!