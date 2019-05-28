2019 FAIR BOOK IN THIS WEEKS CARTHAGE COURIER

The county fair is just four weeks away. The 2019 fair tabloid is inside this week’s edition of the Courier. Included in the tabloid is registration information for those planning to enter events, contests or exhibits. The 96 page tabloid also includes entertainment schedules, admission and ride costs, as well as dates and times for all events. This year’s fair will take place from July 1 through July 6 with pre-fair events taking place on Saturday, June 29. Admission to this year’s fair is $5. A season pass, which includes seven days, is $20. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free. Highlighting this year’s fair is a special fireworks display Thursday night, July 4. The fireworks display is billed as the areas largest.

