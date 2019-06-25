COUNTY FAIR BEGINS MONDAY

The county fair begins Monday night and continues through next Saturday (July 1-6). Pre-fair events begin this Saturday with a full day and night of activities. Admission to this year’s fair is $5. A season pass, which includes seven days, is $20. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free. One highlight of this year’s fair is a special fireworks display Thursday night, July 4.

The fireworks display is billed as the areas largest. Saturday’s pre-fair activities begins at 7 a.m. with the warrior by the river mud run. Other pre-fair events and contests include draft horse and mule show, antique car, truck and bike show and swap meet, decorated hay bale competition, archery competition, ham, bacon and jowl show, homemade wine contest entries and antique and farm stock tractor pull.

One of the main attraction of the county fair is the carnival rides which arrive on Monday (July 1). James Gang Amusements will provide the rides again this year. Rides open at 5 p.m. each day.

