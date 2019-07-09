FIRST TENNESSEE PLANNING TO CLOSE CARTHAGE OFFICE

First Tennessee Bank will be closing its Carthage office. Plans are for the bank to close at noon, Wednesday, September 25.

The bank released the following statement concerning the closing: “These changes are part of our ongoing strategy that we announced last November at our Investor Day, to create a better, more efficient company positioned to deliver on our goals. We are being thoughtful about the impact these changes will have on our customers and employees. We have a plan in place to help our employees transition and continue to be committed to our customers’ banking needs…”

