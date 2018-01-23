Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/25/18

UPPER CUMBERLAND ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION UCEMC ISSUES INVITATION TO BID The Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (UCEMC) is accepting bids for the Mowing/Bush-Hogging of the Cooperative’s Substations, District Office Yards and Adjacent Properties located in Carthage, Cookeville, Livingston and Gainesboro for the 2018 growing season. Copies of specifications are available upon request from the UCEMC Corporate office located at 907 Main St. N. Carthage, TN or any of UCEMC’s four district offices located at 138 Gordonsville Hwy., South Carthage, TN, 1794 West Broad St., Cookeville, TN, 320 Celina Hwy. Livingston TN and 1085 N. Grundy Quarles Hwy. Gainesboro TN. All bids must be in sealed containers clearly marked “Mowing Bids Enclosed” and delivered to UCEMC’s Corporate Headquarters office at 907 Main St. N. Carthage, TN 37030 at or before 4:00 p.m., Friday, February 9, 2018. UCEMC’s Board of Directors reserves the right to accept the bid it considers to be the best bid or to reject all bids. EEO Employer/Vet/Disability 01-28-18(2T)

_____________________

TWIN LAKES STATEMENT OF NONDISCRIMINATION TWIN LAKES TELEPHONE COOPERATIVE CORPORATION is the recipient of Federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible Agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202)720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800)877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English. To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at http:/www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866)632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax (202)690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov. USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender. 01-25-18(1T)

___________________

PUBLIC NOTICE January 19, 2018 The Town of Carthage Beer Board will meet Thursday, February 01, 2018; 6:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to review the Town’s current beer policies and procedures. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie R. Dennis, Mayor 01-25-18(1T)

__________________

The 2017 Annual PREA report is available upon request at the Smith County Jail. 01-25-18(2T)

_________________

BID NOTICE Smith County EMS will receive sealed bids until 10:00 AM (CST), February 6th, 2018, at which time the Bid Opening will take place, for Factory Recertified AED’s (Automated External Defibrillators) per bid specifications of Smith County EMS. No bids will be accepted after 10:00 AM (CST). No faxed or e-mail bids will be accepted. Specifications may be obtained at SCEMS Administration, at 303 High Street N. Carthage, TN. 37030, by contacting the Director at 615-735-0800 Ext. 116, or by e-mail at smithcountyems@smithcounty.com, M-F, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM (CST). All bids must be mailed or delivered to Smith County Mayor, ATTN: “AED Bid”, 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 100, Carthage, TN. 37030. All envelopes must be marked “AED Bid”. Bidder discounts and terms, if any, must be clearly stated in the submitted bid. Smith County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex, or Disability. Jeff Crockett, Director Smith County EMS 01-25-18(2T)

__________________

Smith County Landfill is accepting sealed bids on a Certified Remanufactured Al-Jon Trash Compactor. Deadline for all bids to be turned in is 10 am February 5th, 2018. Bids will be opened at that time. Specs for this item may be picked up at the Smith County Mayor’s Office located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. Bids are to be turned into the Smith County Mayor’s Office or mailed to 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. Please identify on outside of envelope compactor bid. For any questions you may call Johnny Lee at 615-281-0118. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. 01-25-18(2T)

____________________

Notice to Bid The Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids for two type D 78 passenger school buses. Bus specifications may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Bus specifications will be available from 7:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Jan. 22, 2018 through Feb. 2, 2018. Sealed bids must be delivered to the Smith County Board of Education no later than 9:59 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2018. Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids will be opened at 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2018. A recommendation will be made at the board meeting on Feb 20, 2018. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. 01-25-18(2T)

________________

The Smith County Election Commission will meet February 1, 2018 for the purpose of 2018-19 budgetary planning and approval, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body. 01-25-18(1T)

________________

Angel Gann, Derrick Gann, Neil Adams you are hereby notified that a writ of possession for a registered AQHA Buckskin Mare DOB 4/4/2014 has been filed in the Smith County Clerk of Courts office this 18 day Jan 2018. By Sherry Hayes-Luzader 01-25-18(2T)

________________

Susan A. Heller you are hereby notified that an eviction notice has been filed in the Smith County Clerk of Courts office this 18 Jan 18. This serves as your immediate eviction notice. By Sherry Hayes-Luzader 01-25-18(2T)

________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98302-4141-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR033 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 03/09/18. 01-25-18(2T)

_______________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy Paulette Kemp Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2018, Letters of Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Peggy Paulette Kemp, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of November, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of January, 2018. Signed Tammy Kemp Mise, Co-Personal Representative Paula Kemp Coe, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 1-18-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 14, 2008, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 24, 2008, in Book No. 194, at Page 229, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Michael Shane Cothern and Glenna Cothern, conveying certain property therein described to Service Escrow & Title, Inc. as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Elite Home Loans, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will, on March 27, 2018 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the corner of A. B. Trawick’s and Fred Meyer’s Line; thence (SIC) in an eastern direction to the Tan Yard Road following the creek; thence with said road in a northern (SIC) direction to the said A. B. Trawick’s Line; thence in a western direction with Fred Meyer’s Line to the beginning. ALSO KNOWN AS: 293 Enigma Road, Elmwood, TN 38560 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: MICHAEL SHANE COTHERN GLENNA COTHERN ROBERT A. DEGENNARO AND WIFE, JANET L. DEGENNARO The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 327199 DATED January 10, 2018 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 1-18-3t

_________________________

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 16th day of July, 2010, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 224, Page 588, JOEY D. BROOKS, conveyed to WALTER. G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY O. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 331, Page 677, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 16, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 062 PARCEL: 010.05 BEGINNING at a pin in the southern boundary of an old county road which runs through the Luther Mofield property, same being the northwest corner of this property being conveyed; thence running in a southeasterly direction along the southern boundary of said county road a distance of 172 feet; thence running in a southerly direction along the Phillip Irvine property line a distance of 128 feet; thence in a northwesterly direction along the Mofield property line a distance of 168 feet; thence in a northeasterly direction along the Grantors’ remaining property line a distance of 119 feet, and containing one-half (1/2) acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joey D. Brooks by Warranty Deed from Community Bank of Smith County, Office of Wilson Bank & Trust, dated July 16, 2010, of record in Record Book 224, Page 585, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 32 Old Sanders Creek Road, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Ms. Karen Casey P.O. Box 2910 Lebanon, TN 37088 Ms. Stacey Renee Crawford Brooks C/O Attorney Karen Casey P.O. Box 2910 Lebanon, TN 37088 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 25, 2018, February 1, 2018 and February 8, 2018. This the 4th day of January, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 1-25-3t

________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE JESSICA ROBIN BLY VS. JOSEPH WAYNE BLY, 2017-DC-539 ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION It appearing to the Court from allegations of the Complaint, Motion for Service by Publication and the Affidavit of Diligent Search, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, Joseph Wayne Bly, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by diligent search; therefore, the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon Joseph Wayne Bly. It is, therefore, ORDERED that said Defendant be served by publication of the following notice for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Carthage, Tennessee. It is further ORDERED that if the Defendant, Joseph Wayne Bly, does not enter an appearance or otherwise Answer the Complaint, further personal service or service by further publication shall be dispensed with and service of any future notices, motions, orders or other legal documents in this matter may be made upon the defendant, JOSEPH WAYNE BLY, by filing same with the Circuit Court Clerk for Wilson County, Tennessee, Honorable Clara Byrd, Judge. Respectfully submitted: Karen P. Casey (BPR#027454), Attorney for Plaintiff 224 West Main Street Watertown, TN 37184 (615)237-9338 01-25-4t

________________________

I, Michael Gay (J&M Auto Repair), am in the possession of a 1991 Pontiac Montana, VIN#1GMDU23E11D217796. Please contact me if you have any information about this vehicle at 615-897-5811 or 615-418-4099. 1-18-2tpd

____________________

Smith Utility District Finance Notice

Click HERE To View

___________________