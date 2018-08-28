Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/30/18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Ellen Poston Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of August, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Mary Ellen Poston, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of April, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of August, 2018. Signed Staci Poston, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar Attorney 8-30-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Danny Joe McKinney Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of August, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Danny Joe McKinney, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of August, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of August, 2018. Signed Johnny McKinney, Co-Personal Representative Linda Hale, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 8-30-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 2, 2005, executed by Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis, conveying certain real property therein described to ANDREW A. STANDFORD, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded December 9, 2005, in Deed Book 140, Page 341; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Elizon Master Participation Trust I, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Owner Trustee who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 20, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEING LOCATED IN THE 7TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, AND BEING THE PROPERTY OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 53, PAGE 424, REGISTER`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE TAX MAP 98, PARCEL 16.00, TAX ASSESSOR`S OFFICE, SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD, SAME BEING AN EASTERN CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LIGHTHOUSE COMMUNITY CHURCH NORTH 77 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 11.15 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A 6-INCH HACKBERRY TREE; THENCE SOUTH 48 DEGREES 05 MINUTES 08 SECONDS WEST 276.41 FEET TO AN IRON ROD AT A POST; THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 13 SECONDS EAST 20.73 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING COUNTERCLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 06 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 27 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 654.50 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 35.01 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 60 DEGREES 49 MINUTES 32 SECONDS WEST 69.92 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 69.96 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 57 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 145.96 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 54 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 59 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 210.10 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 107.59 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 84 DEGREES 52 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 191.53 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 198.87 FEET; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST 96.46 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID MARGIN IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF LODA EUGENE HUNT AND THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH FOR THE NEXT THREE (3) CALLS: NORTH 00 DEGREES 55 MINUTES 49 SECONDS EAST 06.38 FEET; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 56 MINUTES 39 SECONDS WEST 68.80 FEET; THENCE NORTH 52 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 01 SECOND WEST 106.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CREEK AND FANTLEY GENE SYKES FOR THE NEXT TWO (2) CALLS: NORTH 31 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST 129.03 FEET; THENCE NORTH 35 DEGREES 32 MINUTES 23 SECONDS EAST 196.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE LEAVING CREEK NORTH 56 DEGREES 23 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 25.62 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE RAILROAD; THENCE WITH THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 30 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 16 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 878.30 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 239.21 FEET, AND A CHORD OF NORTH 69 DEGREES 17 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST 461.61 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 467.10 FEET; THENCE NORTH 84 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST 86.28 FEET TO A POINT IN SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY AND IN THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH; THENCE LEAVING THE RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY WITH THE CENTER OF THE BRANCH SOUTH 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 38 SECONDS WEST 35.08 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE BRANCH AND THE CREEK; THENCE WITH LINE OF THE CENTER OF THE CREEK SOUTH 64 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 48 SECONDS EAST 195.79 FEET TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF THE CREEK IN THE NORTHWEST MARGIN OF BRUSH CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN SOUTH 17 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 49 SECONDS WEST 149.72 FEET TO A POINT, SAME BEING A POINT OF CURVATURE OF A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 01 DEGREE 49 MINUTES 1 I SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 813.20 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 12.91 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 18 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 25 SECONDS WEST 25.83 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 25.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 7.54 ACRES MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED MAY 14, 2003. Parcel ID: 098 016.00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 281 Brush Creek Rd, Brush Creek, TN 38547. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): Eddie W Davis, Tabitha B. Davis OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: COMMUNITY BANK OF SMITH COUNTY The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #142403 08/23/2018, 08/30/2018, 09/06/2018 8-23-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Tommie Leona Armstrong Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of August, 2018, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Tommie Leona Armstrong, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of August, 2018. Signed April Michelle Armstrong, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 8-23-2t

________________________

I, Nyoka Waller, have this 1989 Honda with this VIN#3H1HF030XKD404366 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-388-4920. 08-23-18(2T)

________

I, Richard Smith have this 98 ATM with this VIN# 1A9FG2025WL429309 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-6283. 8-30-2tpd

____________________________

I, Aaron Steven Key, have in my possession a 2004 Ford Explorer VIN#1FMZU72K34UB36779. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-438-7447. 08-23-18(2T)

_______

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 75 hand held Motorola Analog Portable Radios VX-261 or equal VHF 150-170MHZ push to talk 5w 16-channel with programming; and 5 Vehicular Repeaters 150-170MHZ 15 KHZ with antenna system, programming and installation. Bid forms and specifications may be obtained at the Board of Education Building, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030 during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at 10:00 am at the Central Office of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. All bids must be on bid forms provided. No faxed bids or emailed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-30-18(2T)

_______

BID ANNOUNCEMENT Smith County EMS will be accepting sealed bids on a New Ambulance Remount. Bid Specs may be requested via email at emsdirector@smithcountytn.gov, or you may call 615-735-0800 Ext. 116 to request them via email. All bids must be sealed and mailed. No bids will be accepted via email or fax. Bids are due by Monday, September 10th, 2018 @ 9am, at which time they will be opened. Bids must be mailed to the Smith County Mayor, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN. 37030. Envelope should be marked “Ambulance Bid”. Smith County EMS has the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. 08-30-18(2T)

_________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL FOR PROFESSIONAL PEST CONTROL SERVICES SOLICITATION #PRJ-18-R-SC01 The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) is soliciting competitive proposals for #PRJ-18-R-SC01. “Professional Pest Control Services” from qualified and responsible pest control businesses. The RFP provides detail information regarding task requirements from potential offerors. Proposals will be available on GHA website (www.gallatinha.com) and both GHA’s main office and SCHA’s main office beginning August 29. 2018. A Pre-proposal Conference/Site Visit is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., September 10, 2018 in the SCHA’s Conference room located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tenn. Competitive proposals shall be received until 10:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time) on September 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, 37030 or 401 North Boyers, Gallatin, Tenn. 37066. Proposals received after this date and time will be rejected. Proposals are not to be opened to the public. All forms required to be notarized must have a notary seal, date and signed. All questions shall be addressed to Michael Bates, Contracting Officer at 615-452-1661. 08-30-18(2T)

_______

NOTICE OF FINAL PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Monday, September 17, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at the Gordonsville Town Hall, 63 Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the completion and close out of the 2016 Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for Emergency Services. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the City Mayor’s office at (615) 683-8282. Milton Gibbs Gordonsville Mayor 08-30-18(2T)

_________

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CONTRACT COMPLETION Owner: Town of Gordonsville Contractor: Lish Contracting Project: 2016 CDBG Housing Rehabilitation The Town of Gordonsville hereby gives notice to the public of the apparent completion of the project listed above. All persons, suppliers, laborers, and any other parties with claims against the contractor related to the recently completed project should notify the Office of the Town of Gordonsville Mayor at (615) 683-8282 by September 17, 2018 at 12 pm, after which time the project will be closed out subject to any documented claims. Town of Gordonsville, Tennessee 08-30-18(2T)

__________