Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/20/18

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Carlos A. Restrepo Jr., and Elizabeth S. Restrepo, Husband and Wife executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Wilson Bank & Trust, Lender and Randall Clemons, Trustee(s), which was dated July 31, 2014 and recorded on July 31, 2014 in Book 279, Page 622, Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds, subsequently modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded October 16, 2017 in Book 327, Page 528 Smith County, Tennessee Registry of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 17, 2018, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LYING AND BEING in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING located in the 2nd Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the north side of Nixon Hollow Road, and being the property of record in Record Book 226, Page 15 and Record Book 279, Page 421, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 26, Parcel 29.02, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Nixon Hollow Road, same being the southernmost southeast corner of this tract and the southwest corner of Phillip Tomlinson (RB 223, PG 787, ROSCT); thence with said margin North 75 degrees 16 minutes 28 seconds West 145.00 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Dianne Mae Bamford et al (DB 136, PG 529 and RB 279, PG 417, ROSCT) and Sean Bamford (RB 279, PG 419, ROSCT) North 00 degrees 41 minutes 34 seconds East 87.76 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 12 degrees 30 minutes 21 seconds East 139.18 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 83 degrees 18 minutes 12 seconds East 44.95 feet to an iron rod at a metal posts thence North 77 degrees 30 minutes 15 seconds East 55.05 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 67 degrees 13 minutes 16 seconds East 44.37 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 77 degrees 30 minutes 53 seconds East 52.30 feet to an iron rod; thence South 80 degrees 20 minutes 22 seconds East 365.84 feet to an iron rod; thence North 09 degrees 39 minutes 38 seconds East 176.75 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Sean Bamford (DB 154, PG 461, ROSCT) South 86 degrees 48 minutes 34 seconds East 257.37 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch ash tree; thence with line of B&T Family Property (RB 31, PG 582, ROSCT) South 05 degrees 17 minutes 35 seconds West 99.64 feet to a 12-inch cedar tree; thence South 03 degrees 29 minutes 12 seconds West 144.07 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence with line of Jerry A. Nixon (RB 24, PG 342, ROSCT) South 05 degrees 07 minutes 14 seconds West 75.30 feet to an iron rod; thence South 89 degrees 11 minutes 28 seconds West 118.86 feet to an iron rod at a 5-inch walnut tree; thence South 09 degrees 02 minutes 54 seconds West 78.88 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence with line of Phillip Tomlinson North 81 degrees 14 minutes 02 seconds West 308.74 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 38 degrees 21 minutes 13 seconds West 24.58 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 04 degrees 48 minutes 01 second East 21.14 feet to an iron rod; thence North 73 degrees 09 minutes 27 seconds West 36.42 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence South 35 degrees 03 minutes 58 seconds West 9.41 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 73 degrees 37 minutes 17 seconds West 58.48 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 85 degrees 40 minutes 37 seconds West 121.90 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence South 55 degrees 08 minutes 47 seconds West 8.58 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence South 06 degrees 29 minutes 17 seconds West 63.28 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence South 21 degrees 41 minutes 36 seconds West 59.41 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.01 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated July 9, 2014. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Carlos A. Restrepo, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth S. Restrepo, by Warranty Deed from Citizens Bank, Carthage, Tennessee, dated July 31, 2014, of record in Record Book 279, Page 619, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 026 026 029.02 000 Address/Description: 90 Nixon Hollow Lane, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145. Current Owner(s): Carlos A. Restrepo, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth S. Restrepo. Other Interested Party(ies): N/A The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 18-10937 FC01 9-20-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jewell King Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of September, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Jewell King, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of March, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of September, 2018. Signed Bobby Williams, Co-Personal Representative Harold Winfree, Co-Personal Representative James Dodd, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master C. Tracey Parks, Attorney 9-20-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lynn N. Kenny Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of September, 2018, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Lynn N. Kenny, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of August, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of September, 2018. Signed Michael Eric Kenny, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jennifer M. Porth, Attorney 9-20-2t

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE By Deed of Trust dated July 31, 2012, and recorded at Book 251, Page 579, as modified at Book 298, Page 76, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, Rickey Alan Hunter (hereinafter the “Grantor”) conveyed to FMLS, Inc., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of all of his debts owing to Regions Bank. On September 13, 2017, Walter N. Winchester was appointed and designated Successor Trustee under the aforesaid Deed of Trust. Default has been made in the payment of said debt, the entire balance has been declared due and payable and the owner and holder of said debt has directed me to foreclose said Deed of Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust on October 5, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. local time, I will sell the following described property at the front steps of the old Courthouse on Main Street in Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee, to the last, highest and best bidder for cash (on such terms as announced at sale), free from all equitable rights of redemption, statutory right of redemption, homestead, dower, and all other exemptions and redemptive rights of every kind, all of which were expressly waived and surrendered by the terms of said Deed of Trust, subject however, to such prior encumbrances, deeds of trust, leases, assignments, contracts, easements, judgments, conditions, restrictions, conveyances, property taxes (current and delinquent) and all tax liens that appear of record, the following described real estate (the “Real Property”): Lying and being in the Town of Gordonsville, Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Bounded on the North by the center of the meanders of the Mulherrin Creek, Vaden, McKinney, Robinson and Watts, on the East by State Route No. 53, on the South by Hunter, Gordonville Development Company, Helms, Christ Church Pentecostal, and North Gordonsville Baptist Church, and on the West by Garcia, Fox, Provo, and Manning, containing by estimation 162 acres, more or less. And being the same property conveyed to Rickey Alan Hunter by Quitclaim Deed from Glenn Fite Hunter, dated August 30, 2010, of record in Record Book 226, Page 240, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The Real Property is believed to have street address 428 Gordonsville Hwy., Gordonsville, TN 38563. Tax Map Nos. 078-015.00 and 078-016.00. In the event of any discrepancy between the street address, the Tax Map Nos. and/or the property description, the property description shall control. The real property will be sold AS IS WHERE IS with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, and including warranty for a particular purpose or to the title of the Real Property. The aforesaid sale may be postponed to a later date by oral announcement at the time and place of the published sale or cancelled without further written notice or publication. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to take or accept the next highest or best bid at such sale should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to comply with the terms of sale for any reason. In such event, the Successor Trustee shall also reserve the right to reopen the bidding or republish and sell said Real Property at his option. Regions Bank may bid on said Real Property. The Successor Trustee reserves the right to conduct the sale by or through his agents or attorneys acting in his place or stead, including the use of an auctioneer. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE Witness my hand this the 30th day of August, 2018. Walter N. Winchester, Successor Trustee WINCHESTER, SELLERS, FOSTER & STEELE, P.C. 800 South Gay Street, Suite 1000 Knoxville, Tennessee 37929 Phone: (865) 6371980 PUBLISH DATES: September 13, 2018, September 20, 2018, September 27, 2018. 9-13-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 17, 2018 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Myra Hardcastle, to Debbie Holliman, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Taylor, Bean, & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. on May 15, 2002 at Book 57, Page 413; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: BEGINNING in the East margin of Water Street and running East with the North boundary of Robert Dudney and Glenn Sanderson one hundred thirty-five (135) feet to the first rock wall; thence North with said rock wall ninety (90) feet to the South boundary of Jess Lankford; thence West with the South boundary of Jess Lankford and C. H. Mathews one hundred thirty-five (135) feet to the East margin of Water Street; thence South with the East margin of Water Street ninety (90) feet to the Beginning. Street Address: 512 Water Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 053D D 011.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Myra Hardcastle and Ray Upchurch and wife Linda Upchurch The street address of the above described property is believed to be 512 Water Street, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.; Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.; Countrywide Home Loans; RBS Citizens, N.A.; RBS Citizens, N.A.; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; JP Morgan Chase Bank, N. A.; Ray Upchurch c/o Jack O. Bellar, Bellar & Winkler; Linda Upchurch c/o Jack O. Bellar, Bellar & Winkler; JP Morgan Chase Bank, N. A.. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Myra Hardcastle, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.auction.com File No. 11-024674 9-20-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Tommie Leona Dedmon Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of August, 2018, Letters of Adminstration, in respect to the estate of Tommie Leona Dedmon, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of July, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of August, 2018. Signed April Michelle Armstrong, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 9-13-2t

NOTICE OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 16, 2011, executed by JACKY BOYD and wife, DONNA BOYD, conveying certain real property therein described to ROY NELSON PUGH, Trustee for Liberty State Bank, with said Deed of Trust of record in Trust Deed Book 235, Page 463, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and WHEREAS, effective December 13, 2013, Liberty State Bank merged with and into Citizens Bank of Lafayette; and WHEREAS, Citizens Bank of Lafayette is the true and lawful holder of the debt; has declared the entire indebtedness due and payable; has appointed the undersigned, GREG W. TRAYLOR, as Successor Trustee by instrument filed for record in the Smith County Register of Deeds; and has instructed the Successor Trustee to foreclose said Deed of Trust in accordance with its terms and provisions; NOW, THEREFORE, by the authority vested in me as Successor Trustee, I will on October 4, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., at the Historic Smith County Courthouse, 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property: 58 Lancaster Circle, Lancaster, TN 38569; Map 90P, Parcel 14.00; described in Book 188, Pages 593-594, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Said sale shall be to the highest bidder for cash in bar of all rights and equities of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower, and all other rights or exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will convey and sell only as Successor Trustee. The property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. Said sale is subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, easements, covenants, any prior or superior liens or encumbrances, and to any matter that an accurate survey might disclose. This sale is also subject to the rights of any person in possession. If a high bidder fails to close a sale, the Successor Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable, and willing to comply with the terms thereof. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, place, or time certain, without further publication, upon announcement of same at the time of adjournment. This law firm is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Greg W. Traylor, Esq. Successor Trustee 112 Public Square Lafayette, TN 37083 615-666-7595 Publish Dates: September 13, 2018; September 20, 2018; and September 27, 2018. 9-13-3t

TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 9th day of November, 1998, by deed of trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Trust Deed Book 110, Page 62, WALTER R. ARMS, II and wife, SHERRY L. ARMS, conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said deed of trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JACKY 0. BELLAR, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 289, Page 498, in the Register’s Office, of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, October 12, 2018, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 046O GROUP: A PARCEL: 032.00 BEING Lot No. Thirty-Three (33) on the Plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, Phase II, as of record in Plat Book 3, Page 168, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Walter R. Arms, II, and wife, Sherry L. Arms, by Warranty Deed from Alton Bowman and wife, Gail Bowman, dated October 30, 1998, of record in Deed Book 151, Page 694, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 109 Hickory Circle, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on September 20, 2018, September 27, 2018, and October 4, 2018. This the 6th day of September, 2018. JACKY O. BELLAR, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 (615) 735-1684 9-20-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE JULIA ADAMS and SHARON ADAMS, Individually and as Owners of Pet-Agrees Wellness Services, LLC, PLAINTIFFS VS. CIVIL ACTION NO. 8343 ANTHONY MACADANGDANG, DEFENDANT ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master, from the Plaintiff’s complaint and the Motion to Serve Defendant by Publication that the residence of the defendant Anthony Macadangdang is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the Town of Carthage, Tennessee, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said defendant to serve upon Jamie D. Winkler, Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 212 Main Street North, P. O. Box 332, Carthage, TN 37030, copy of answer to the Complaint on or before November 5, 2018, also file an answer to the complaint with the Clerk and Master at his office at 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. The motion for default will be heard on November 16, 2018, at the Trousdale County Justice Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 10th day of September, 2018. THOMAS S. DILLEHAY, CLERK AND MASTER PUBLICATION DATES: September 13, 2018 September 20, 2018 September 27, 2018 October 4, 2018 9-13-4t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: R.D. Construction, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98302-4144-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNR123 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/26/2018. 09-13-18(2T)

I John Potts have this 2005 KYMC with this VIN#RFBRAKCG15B120896 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-617-2730. 09-20-18(2T)

NOTICE OF DESTRUCTION OF SPECIAL EDUCATION RECORDS Attention Parents/ Guardians., Former Students: Special Education records which have been collected by the Smith County School District related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, or the provision of Special Education in the district, must be maintained under state and federal laws for a period of three years after Special Education services have ended for the student. Special Education services end when the student is no longer eligible for services, graduates, completes his or her educational program at age 22, or moves from the district. This notification is to inform parents/guardians and former students of the Smith County School District’s policy of destroying special education upon the expiration of three years from the date services end. These records will be destroyed in accordance with state and federal laws unless the parent/guardian or adult student notifies the Smith County School District otherwise. After three years, the records are no longer useful to the district, but they may be useful to the parent/guardian or former student in applying for Social Security benefits, rehabilitation services, college entrance, etc. The Smith County School District will be destroying the unclaimed Special Education records for students who exited Special Education Services in this district between 1930 and 2008 on or after October 1, 2018. If you would like to claim your Special Education records, please contact the Smith County Board of Education Special Education Office at 615-735-2187. 09-13-18(2T)

The Town of Gordonsville is accepting sealed bids for 15 sets of firefighting turnout gear. Gear consists of helmet, coat, pants, gloves, boots, Nomex hood and suspenders. All bids musts be turned in to Gordonsville City Hall sealed with vendors name and “turnout gear bid” written on the outside of the envelope. For the specification and or specs for turnout gear, contact Gordonsville City Hall at 615-683-8282. Bids will be opened on October 2, 2018 at 2:00pm at Gordonsville City Hall. The City of Gordonsville has the right to accept or reject any and all bids. 09-20-18(1T)

