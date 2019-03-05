Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/07/19

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS The penalty & interest for 2018 city property taxes paid on or after March 1, 2019 will be 1 %. Penalty & interest increases 1 % per month thereafter. Beginning March 1, 2019, all 2017 City Property Taxes will be charged penalty & interest of 19 %. Any 2017 city property taxes not paid by March 31, 2019 will be turned over to the Clerk & Master’s office for collection where additional fees and interest will be added. If you need any information concerning your current or delinquent taxes, please call South Carthage City Hall (615) 735-2727 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Amy Roberts – City Recorder 03-07-19(1T)

________

South Carthage City Fire Department will be accepting bid on new Turn Out Gear. The bids are due on March 14 at 12:00 pm. Bid packets may be picked up at the South Carthage City Hall 106 Main Street South Carthage, TN 37030. 03-07-19(1T)

_______

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, March 13, 2019; 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. If any citizen would like to be put on the agenda to speak, please contact City Hall, 615-735-1881 ext. 202, by noon on Monday, March 11, 2019. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah M. Smith, Mayor 03-07-19(1T)

_________

PUBLIC NOTICE February 28, 2019 The Town of Carthage Beer Board will meet Thursday, March 07, 2019; 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to review an Application for On and Off Premise Beer Licenses. The applicant is Brandi Soda. The location is 224 Main Street N., Carthage, TN 37030. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah M. Smith, Mayor 03-07-19(1T)

__________

TWIN LAKES REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL OF LANDSCAPE SERVICES Opportunities in Putnam, Jackson, Fentress and Overton Counties are available SERVICES: Twin Lakes is seeking proposals for Commercial Landscaping Services of our customer facing buildings. REQUIREMENTS: The Landscape Company will furnish any materials, labor, or equipment necessary to properly maintain landscape needs. Sub-contractors may be used for some of the work but only with the approval of the owner. RESPONSIBILITIES: Responsibilities to include, but not limited to: • Small trees, shrubs and bed maintenance—planting and removal (including mulching, pruning, hedge trimming) • Insecticides, fungicides, herbicides within plant bed areas • Fertilize • Irrigation System Maintenance (if needed-spring startup and winterization) • No mowing services PROPOSAL SUBMISSIONS: Scope of Work and insurance requirements will be included in a Landscaping Proposal; forms may be found at http://www.twinlakes.net/rfq . If you have any questions regarding this proposal request, please contact Chad Anderson at 931-268-2151. All completed proposal submissions must be received by March 15, 2019 and can be emailed to canderson@twinlakes.net. Twin Lakes reserves the right to reject any or all proposals. SUCCESSFUL PARTIES MUST BE AN INSURED CONTRACTOR WITH (3) REFERENCES Updated: 02/19/2019 02-28-19(2T)

_______

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 3rd day of September, 2004, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 113, Page 384, JOSEPH DIXON and VICKIE WOODS conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 350, Page 347, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, March 29, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Sixth (6th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 012 PARCEL: 025.07 BEGINNING at an iron pin at Dickerson property line on East side of Dickerson Hollow Road; thence N 34-45-15 E 63.35 feet to a point in fence; thence N 54-38-31 E 43.78 feet to a 4” Elm tree; thence S 85-24-06 E 94.98 feet to an 8” Elm tree; thence S 83-11-34 E 255.04 feet to a 14” Maple tree; thence S 82-15-25 E 178.13 feet to a 30” Oak tree; thence S 84-09-52 E 298.53 feet to a 16” Cedar tree; thence S 05-32-21 E 12.69 feet to a 12” Cedar tree; thence S 11-42-47 E 143.55 feet to an iron pin (Tract #3); thence S 78-41-23 W 781.46 feet to an iron pin at Dickerson Hollow Road; thence N 24-43-49 W 260.55 feet to a point; thence N 29-28-31 W 97.15 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.46 acres, more or less, as shown as Tract #4 of survey by Joe E. Holland, TRLS #492, Holland Land Surveying, dated April 20, 1993. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Joseph Dixon and Vickie Woods by Warranty Deed from Joe Rich and wife, Melba Sue Rich, dated September 3, 2004, of record in Record Book 113, Page 381, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; the same being corrected by Deed of Correction dated May 13, 2005, of record in Record Book 128, Page 336, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 52 Dickerson Hollow Lane, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee 37145. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 7, 2019, March 14, 2019, and March 21, 2019. This the 20th day of February, 2019. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 3-7-3t

________________________

Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 19th day of November, 2004, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 117, Page 712, SANDRA DIANE CAPPS HARRIS conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 201, Page 109, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, Lebanon, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North in Carthage, Tennessee at 1:30 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, March 29, 2019, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Eleventh (11th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 043 PARCEL: 008.01 BEGINNING at the northwest corner of Tract No. 47 and south margin of County Road; thence South 02 degrees 15 minutes West 400 feet; thence South 87 degrees 45 minutes West 280 feet; thence North 9 degrees 00 minutes East 405 feet; thence South 87 degrees 45 minutes East 200 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and being Tract No. 46 as shown on the survey of Wiggins Land Survey and Drafting Company, dated June 3, 1974. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Bronson Harris and wife, Sandra Harris, by Warranty Deed from Connie S. Crowley Crawford and husband, Ray B. Crawford, dated April 18, 2001, of record in Record Book 34, Page 498, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sandra Diane Capps Harris was awarded all right, title and interest in said property by a Judgment for Divorce by Default, entered July 19, 2004, of record in Record Book 113, Page 66, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO INCLUDED in this conveyance is an easement conveyed to Connie S. Crowley by Deed of record in Deed Book 135, Page 9, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Said easement being bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING at a point in the center of Sullivans Bend Road, said point being 15 feet northerly as measured along said road from an iron pin, said iron pin bears South 75 degrees 56 minutes West 18.88 feet from a concrete monument; the coordinates of said monument are X=2, 046, 409.18, Y=684, 230.29, and is witnessed by a 2 inch oak which bears North 24 degrees 00 minutes West 20.2 feet; thence leaving the road through the lands of S.T. (Bud) Rogers, Jr., as follows: South 86 degrees 08 minutes West 260 feet and North 58 degrees 00 minutes West 180 feet, more or less, to the point of termination in a line of lands now or formerly owned by Ernest W. Grisham, et ux, said strip of land contains three-tenths (0.30) of an acre, more or less. The physical address of this property is 13 Ernest Lane, Elmwood, Tennessee 38560. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Other Interested Parties: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 7, 2019, March 14, 2019, and March 21, 2019. This the 20th day of February, 2019. Jamie D. Winkler Substitute Trustee BELLAR & WINKLER Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P. O. Box 332 Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Phone: (615) 735-1684 3-7-3t

________________________

In the chancery court of the twenty-sixth judicial district Madison County, Tennessee at jackson In re: Marshall Thomas Brewington (DOB: 05/02/2005) A Minor Child Under the Eighteen (18) Years of Age REBECCA S. LEWIS and THOMAS L. LEWIS, II Petitioners, Vs. Docket No. 77251 DANIEL LIN BREWINGTON, Respondent.

________________________

ORDER OF PUBLICATION (NON-RESIDENT NOTICE) It appearing from the complaint in this cause, which is sworn to, that DANIEL LIN BREWINGTON, cannot be personally served with process, it is ordered that publication be made for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Gordonsville, Tennessee, requiring the said Respondent to defend a civil action, which seeks a Complaint for Termination of Parental Rights and for Step-Parent Adoption by filing your answer with the Madison County Chancery Court Clerk & Master of the Court located at 100 East Main St., Ste. 200, Jackson, TN 38301, and serving a copy of the answer to the Complaint on: Andrea D. Sipes, Attorney for Petitioners, whose address is: P.O. Box 7129, Jackson, TN 38302. Within THIRTY (30) DAYS after the date of the last publication of this notice, not including day of last publication. If you fail to do so, a judgment by default may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. This the 21st day of February 2019. PAM CARTER, CLERK & MASTER MADISON COUNTY CHANCERY COURT 100 EAST MAIN STREET, SUITE 200 JACKSON, TN 38301 ANDREA D. SIPES, ESQ. ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS Publication dates: February 28, March 7, 14, 21, 2019. 2-28-4t

________________________

This Instrument Prepared By: Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C. 109 East Gay Street Lebanon, TN 37087 (615) 444-3900 FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE WHEREAS, May Alice Moore and John Mathis, by a Deed of Trust, dated December 21, 2001, of record in Book 52, Page 414, and Modification Agreement of record in Book 79 page 121, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, conveyed to Joe Vance, Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of a promissory note as described in said Deed of Trust; and WHEREAS, Kyle B. Heckman having been appointed Substitute Trustee by Wilson Bank & Trust, the owner and holder of said note by an instrument of record in Book 352, Page 57, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, with authority to act alone with the powers given the Trustee; and WHEREAS, default having occurred with respect to the note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the full balance owing having been accelerated; and WHEREAS, Wilson Bank & Trust, as the owner and holder of said note, has demanded that the real property covered by the Deed of Trust be advertised and sold in satisfaction of said debt and the cost of the foreclosure, in accordance with the terms and provisions of said note and Deed of Trust; NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that I, Kyle B. Heckman, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to the power, duty and authority vested in and imposed upon me in said Deed of Trust, will on March 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Central Time, at the front door of the Smith County Courts Complex located at 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, Smith County, Tennessee offer for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash and free from all rights and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions of every kind as provided in said Deed of Trust, certain real property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin at Highway 25 right-of-way; thence South 30 degrees 29 minutes West 106 feet to an iron pin at the creek; thence North 63 degrees 00 minutes West 50 feet to an iron pipe; thence North 27 degrees 15 minutes East 107 feet to an iron pin at the right-of-way; thence South 62 degrees 00 minutes East 56 feet to the point of beginning, containing 0.12 acre, more or less. Also included in the above conveyance is a double wide mobile home, VIN 32266A & 322660B. Being the same property conveyed to May Alice Moore by deed from Mary Callie Bell dated July 5, 1977, of record in Deed Book 92 page 29, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee and by Quitclaim Deed from Thomas Edward Moore to May Alice Moore dated July 11, 1996, of record in Deed Book 141 page 445, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tax ID: Map 33F, Group B, Parcel 15.01 Subject property has the address of 52 Riddleton Circle, Riddleton, Tennessee The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day and time certain, without further publication and in accordance with law, upon announcement of said adjournment on the day and time and place of sale set forth above, and/or to sell to the second highest bidder in the event the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale. Substitute Trustee will make no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Successor Trustee’s Deed, as Substitute Trustee only. THIS sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes which exist as a lien against said property, including without limitation city and county property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any prior liens or encumbrances that may exist against the property. This sale is also subject to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. INTERESTED PARTIES are: Smith County Property Tax Division. This 28 day of February 2019. Run: March 7, 2019 March 14, 2019 March 21, 2019 Kyle B. Heckman, Substitute Trustee Lee & Lee Attorneys at Law, P.C. 109 East Gay Street Lebanon, TN 37087 615-444-3900 3-7-3t

_________________________

Town of Carthage Flood Awareness Week

Click HERE To View

03-07-19(1T)

_______