FOUR CHARGED IN SHOP BURGLARY

Four people have been charged in connection with the burglary of a shop located at a residence in the southeastern section of the county. The shop is located at a residence on St. Mary’s Hollow Road which is near the Chestnut Mound community.

The burglary, in which various tools valued at more than $1,000 were taken, was reported on August 8 to sheriff’s department Deputy Robin Bellar. As a result of an investigation conducted by sheriff’s department detectives Steve Babcock and Dusty Hailey, four people have been charged in connection with the burglary.

