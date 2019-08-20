SCHOOLS GET POSITIVE ASSESSMENT

Three Schools Achieve ‘Reward’ Status

Smith County schools have accomplished “Advancing” on the 2019 TNReady report compiled by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE). The latest results re-assures parents students have access to quality education at the local level. For school system employees, the latest TNReady results should be a source of pride, relating a sense of accomplish.

This year’s listing is a step up from last year when the school system was listed as “Satisfactory”. The local school system is one step away from “Exemplary” which was reached by only 20 of more than 130 school systems statewide.

