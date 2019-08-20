SMITH COUNTY CELEBRATES – NOBEL

Smith County Celebrates held the third annual Nobel Peace Prize Dinner, Saturday, at the agriculture center in South Carthage. The event recognizes the county’s two Nobel Peace Prize winners, raises funds for scholarships and a traveling Nobel Peace Prize exhibit of former vice president Al Gore and former secretary of state Cordell Hull. In this above photo, former vice president Al Gore and Dr. Gordon Petty chat during the event.

