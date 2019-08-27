FOUR FACE CHARGES – METH FOUND

Two sheriff’s department drug investigations resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and resulted in charges being filed against four individuals. The first investigation led to the arrest of three individuals. The investigation began when K9 officers Sgt. Junior Fields and Sgt. Ridge Long stopped a vehicle driven by Tyler Fowler, 24, Carthage, and located 3.6 grams of meth on the passenger side, front door panel of the vehicle. According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields, Fowler admitted to purchasing the 3.6 grams of methamphetamine for $120 at a residence in Lancaster. A search warrant was obtained for the Lancaster residence. In addition to the two K9 officers, Sgt. Kendra Grisham, Sgt. Jimmy Lankford, Deputy Stephen Enoch, Deputy Nathan Williams and Deputy Robin Bellar went to the residence.

