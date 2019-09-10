Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/12/19

I, Amanda Webb have this 2001 Jeep with this VIN#1J4FT48S31L569157 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-774-0038. 09-12-19(2t)

_____________

NOTICE The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 09-12-19(1t)

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE The regularly scheduled meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday September 17th, 2019, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room. Jeff Crockett Director Smith County 911 09-12-19(1t)

_________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Joshua Wilkins and Tiffany Reavis-Wilkins executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., Lender and Joseph B. Pitt, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 25, 2014, and recorded on December 1, 2014 in Book 284, Page 245, in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Quicken Loans Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on October 9, 2019, at 1:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LOAN #: 3334210455 DATE: November 25, 2014 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 306 TURKEY CREEK HWY, CARTHAGE, TN 37030 Land located in the 2nd Civil District of SMITH County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #1-2.33 acres, +/- BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east margin of Turkey Creek Highway, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 deg. 32 min. 19 sec., a radius of 567.00 feet, a tangent length of 97.62 feet, and a chord of North 15 deg. 50 min. 15 sec. West 192.42 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 193.35 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Kittrell Farm property (5.36 acres as per survey of same date) North 81 deg. 06 min. 37 sec. East 684.82 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch hackberry tree; thence with line of Thomas D. Parnell South 07 deg. 48 min. 01 sec. West 91.84 feet to an iron rod at a 28-inch poplar tree; thence South 67 deg. 37 min. 32 sec. West 262.31 feet to a large walnut stump; thence continuing with Parnell and with line of Curtis A. Scruggs, Sr., South 72 deg. 27 min. 12 sec. West 274.81 feet to a locust snag; thence continuing with line of Scruggs South 80 deg. 50 min. 40 sec. West 108.41 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.33 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Carman, TN # 910, dated November 18, 2002. Subject to a power line transmission easement crossing the above-described tract. Being the same property conveyed to Grantor by deed dated November 25, 2014, of record at Book 284, page 242, Register’s Office for SMITH County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 031 053.04 Address/Description: 306 Turkey Creek Highway, Carthage, TN 37030. Current Owner(s): Joshua W. Wilkins and wife, Tiffany M. Reavis-Wilkins. Other Interested Party(ies): N/A The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 17-14481 FC02 9-12-3t

_____________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 24, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 25, 2005, in Book No. 122, at Page 363, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Jerry L Cherry, conveying certain property therein described to Charles E. Tonkin, II as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on October 23, 2019 on or about 1:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land lying and being in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Tract #8: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the south margin of Switchboard Road, same being the northeast corner of this tract and The northwest corner of Tract #9 of the Conger property (7.40 acres as survey of same date), also being 499.78 feet west of the northwest corner of William C. Denney as you measure along said margin; thence leaving road with line of said Tract #9 South 9 degrees 13 minutes 37 seconds West 1557.88 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Denney North 70 degrees 29 minutes 41 seconds West 205.24 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch hackberry tree and a post; thence with line of Tract #1 (5.47 acres), Tract #2 (5.80 acres), Tract #3 (6.42 acres), and Tract #7 (5.69 acres), of the Conger property North 9 degrees 13 minutes 37 seconds East 1530.17 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Switchboard Road; thence with said margin South 86 degrees 04 minutes 36 seconds East 36.03 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 19 degrees 02 minutes 40 seconds, a radius of 503.30 feet, a tangent length of 84.42 feet, and a chord of South 76 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East 166.52 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 167.29 feet to the point of beginning containing 7.19 acres more or less by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Ford Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated May 23, 1997. Said plat being of record in Plat Book 3, page 306, Slide B-4, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 197 Switchboard Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547-5070 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: JERRY L CHERRY The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 341564 DATED August 22, 2019 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-29-3t

______________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Patrick Bernard Duffy Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of September, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Patrick Bernard Duffy, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of May, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of September, 2019. Signed Debbie L. Duffy, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 9-12-2t

_____________