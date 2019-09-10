SHERIFF’S DEPT. K-9 OFFICERS MAKE MULTIPLE DRUG ARREST

Multiple drug-related arrests were made this weekend by the sheriff’s department following investigations in the Elmwood and Hogans Creek communities.

The investigation began when K-9 Officers Sgt. Ridge Long, Sgt. Junior Fields and Deputy Jake O’Neal went to houses in the two communities in an attempt to locate a Gregory Fountain who had an active warrant for violation of probation out of Trousdale County, according to an offense report.

The officers made contact with Fountain at a residence in the Elmwood community and heard other individuals within the residence, according to the report.

